Sam Bennett nails second sprint win in the Algarve

Irish rider gets perfect lead-out again to take victory in Tavira

Ireland’s Sam Bennett after pipping Danny van Poppel of the Netherlands to the line to win stage three of the Volta Ao Algarve from Faro to Tavira. Photograph: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

Ireland’s Sam Bennett after pipping Danny van Poppel of the Netherlands to the line to win stage three of the Volta Ao Algarve from Faro to Tavira. Photograph: Luc Claessen/Getty Images

 

This one perhaps required slightly less effort than anticipated and again the execution was near perfect, Sam Bennett winning stage 3 of the five-day Tour of Algarve with plenty in reserve to raise his right arm in triumph, making it two sprint wins out of two.

After Wednesday’s win in stage 1, it also brings Bennett’s winning tally this season to seven, his 56th professional victory in all, again building nicely towards the start of next month’s Tour de France and the defence of his green jersey.

The mostly flat 203km run from Faro to Tavira was played out under hot sunshine, Bennett finishing in 5:02.14 and in the end more than a bike length clear of Dutch rider Danny van Poppel, also second on Wednesday.

Such was the perfect execution of his Deceuninck-Quick-Step lead-out riders, Michael Morkov was able to take control of the front in the last 200m, and ended up third. German rival Pascal Ackermanm of BORA-hansgrohe, despite getting a jump with his lead-out train, could only manage fifth.

“It was a great day, although I think it looked a lot easier on TV,” said Bennett. “I had terrible legs, and didn’t know if I would have the power in the final, and really thought somebody would come around me, but again the team were fantastic.

“I think all the other teams had used up all their lead-out men by the time we got around the last corner, Michael was able to open it up, did an amazing lead-out today. With the heat I am struggling, after a week of training in the rain. Obviously I can’t complain, and it’s really down to my team-mates that I did pull it off.”

With that win Bennett also holds on to his green jersey, the Tour finishing up with a 20km time-trial on Saturday, before a final mountain stage on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.