Patience Jumbo-Gula breaks European U18 100m championship record

Patience Jumbo-Gula highlighted an excellent evening session for Irish athletes at the European Under-18 Athletics Championships with a championship record in the girls’ 100m of 11.59 seconds in Gyor, Hungary.

The St Gerard’s Dundalk sprinter got an excellent start in her semi-final with the wind reading +0.7m/s and runs in Friday’s final at 7:09pm Irish time.

Earlier Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore, Cobh), a daughter of former world champion Sonia, produced a strong run to win her heat of the 800m in 2:12.23 to advance to Friday’s semi-final. Molly Brown (MSB) just missed out after an opening lap of 72 seconds in the first heat and finished fourth in 2:16.94.

Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s Limerick) and Ruby Millet (St Abban’s) finished 15th and 17th overall in the long jump qualification with respective bests of 5.79m and 5.63m.

There was some misfortune in both the 1,500m and 100m for the boys. Cian McPhillips (Longford) was placed well in a tactical affair in Heat 1 of the 1,500m but lost a spike after two laps, resulting in a 14th place finish in 4:10.84.

Brian Maguire (DSD) battled well in Heat 2 of the 1,500m, finishing 10th in 3:59.74.

Conor Morey (Leevale) went in Semi-Final 1 of the 100m where there was a false start but a late recall gun saw him and some of the others run the full race. It was subsequently rerun 10 minutes later where he came sixth in 11.17 – evidently tired having two 100m races in quick succession.

Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan) finished fifth in the second semi-final in 11.09 seconds.