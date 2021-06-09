Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test with England

New Zealand captain rested with tendon injury ahead of World Test Championship final

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of New Zealand’s second Test against England. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of New Zealand’s second Test against England. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty

 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the decisive second Test against England at Edgbaston.

The world’s number one batsman has been managing a tendon injury in his left elbow for several months and, with the forthcoming World Test Championship final against India being the squad’s overwhelming priority, he will not be risked this week.

Instead, Tom Latham will step up to lead the team out on Thursday, with everything to play for after a rain-affected draw last time out at Lord’s. He has captained his country on two previous occasions.

Batsman Will Young will come in to the side in Williamson’s place, having spent the early part of the season as Durham’s overseas professional. He enjoyed a profitable time while acclimatising to English conditions at the Emirates Riverside, scoring back-to-back centuries against Warwickshire and Worcestershire in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said: “It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” he said.

“He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

“The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18th.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.