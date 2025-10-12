Bodies of elderly woman and man found in Co Clare

The bodies of the man (80s) and woman (90s) have been removed from the scene. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of two bodies at a residential property in north Clare on Saturday.

The remains of the elderly man and woman were found at the house near Doolin late last night.

Gardaí and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station attended the scene. The bodies were discovered inside the property.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man and woman, at a residential property in Doolin, Co Clare late on Saturday 11th October, 2025.

The bodies of the man (80s) and the woman (90s) have since been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where postmortems will take place in due course.

The results of the exams will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood, however, that foul play is not suspected.