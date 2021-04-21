Emma Slevin qualifies for European gymnastics all-around final

Emma Slevin made history by becoming the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a senior European Championship gymnastics all-around final, securing her place in the top-24 final in Basel, Switzerland.

With 109 gymnasts competing from 38 countries, Slevin finished with a score of 50.432, and will now compete in the all-around final as one of Europe’s best on Friday (the competition is being broadcast on RTÉ2).

Meg Ryan only competed on three out of the four apparatus, omitting vault in order to make sure she prioritises a longer build up towards Tokyo 2021 seeing as she is first reserve for the Games.

Thursday will see Rhys McClenaghan, who has already secured his place for the Tokyo, compete alongside Adam Steele in the Men’s qualifying round (4pm Irish time).