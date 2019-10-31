Dublin Marathon to guarantee entry for some past participants

Participants in the last three editions of the Dublin Marathon will be guaranteed a race entry for the 2020 event after organisers announced that they are making a change to the previously announced lottery system.

Until now entries have operated on a first-come-first-served basis but it was decided that a change would be made after the first 20,000 places for last Sunday’s race filled up within 40 days of being made available, two days after the 2018 race.

As some consolation the organisers added a further 2,500 entries, and for the first time opened a small short window for entry returns, which were promptly snapped up within hours of going on re-sale in July, not helped by some “technical glitches”.

On Thursday the organisers confirmed that participants from the 2017, 2018 and 2019 races would receive a link by email at midday on Friday November 1st, allowing them 72 hours to guarantee their entry.

For runners who have not ran in any of the last three editions the lottery system will remain in place, opening on Friday November 1st and running until November 30th.

There will be a registration fee of €15 per lottery entry (fully refundable if the applicant is not successful, fully redeemable against entry fee if the applicant is successful).

Registrants will learn their entry status from January 3rd to January 10th; successful entrants will have until January 31st to redeem the offer.

Any initial places not redeemed by January 31st will be reallocated via another lottery; these applicants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between February 4th and February 7th, 2020. These offers must be redeemed by February 14th, 2020.

The fee is €75 to enter (€90 less €15 already paid), plus additional purchases and booking fee (€3) as normal. A refund option will also open from June 2nd to June 15th (70 per cent of the entry fee will be returned once that application has been accepted). Any unallocated final numbers will be offered back to unsuccessful lottery applicants on July 1st to-July 7th, with offers needing to be redeemed by July 14th.

A statement from the organisers also confirmed that a number of places in the KBC Dublin Marathon have also been allocated to the Athletics Ireland membership as the race also serves as the Athletics Ireland National Marathon Championships. Application for these places will open on April 1st 2020 and will be allocated in accordance with the KBC Dublin Marathon Good for Age standards. Applicants must have a valid Athletics Ireland membership to be eligible.

The statement also gave the reason for switching to a lottery as a way of the organisers determining the levels of interest in the race.

The KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers can confirm that a significant factor in the move to the lottery system for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon in addition to the increased demand experienced over the last number of years, is to gauge the total level of interest in participation in the Dublin marathon,” it read.

“This is to enable the KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers to prepare a strategic plan for the future development of the event in consultation with the event’s multiple stakeholders.

“Moving to a lottery system will allow the KBC Dublin Marathon race organisers determine the overall interest levels from the amount of lottery registrations as opposed to the current system where applications cut off as soon as the 22,500 capacity is reached. Based on the experience of recent years, the KBC Dublin Marathon organisers expect total interest to exceed capacity and the lottery is seen as a fair way to determine participation where interest exceeds capacity. “