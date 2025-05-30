Ireland weather: Temperatures of above 20 degrees on the horizon

Met Éireann: some indication for above-average temperatures from June 9th. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Temperatures of above 20 degrees are on the horizon, with Met Éireann expecting this from the second week of June.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said the weather should remain unsettled, with no indication of a prolonged hot spell for the coming month.

“Our criteria for a heatwave is five days in a row of above 25 degrees. There is currently no indication of that,” Mr Doran-Sherlock said.

“There is some indication for above-average temperatures, starting from Monday 9th of June, that week.

“We would be expecting temperatures could easily be up into the low twenties at times, but we’re not seeing any prolonged period at the moment.”

Earlier this month, Met Éireann forecast that temperatures in May, June and July are expected to be between a half a degree and a degree above normal.

The long-term seasonal projection is based on satellite imagery from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is part of the European Union‘s Copernicus Earth observation programme.

Looking into the coming week, Mr Doran-Sherlock said the weather forecast is “mixed”.

“There will be some dry, bright spells, but the rain and showers are never too far away.”