Cork Boat Club eight continue fine form at Henley Regatta

Cork Boat Club justified being selected (seeded) at Henley Royal Regatta with another fine win in the Thames Cup for club eights.

They took on London Rowing Club’s A crew and saw them off with style, establishing a steady and fast rhythm that their opponents could not match. They led from early on and won by one and three-quarter lengths. The Cork eight could be worth watching at the Irish Championships next weekend.

Two other Ireland contenders fell to selected crews. In the Temple Cup, Trinity lost by two and a half lengths to a bigger and stronger crew from Syracuse University in New York. Seán Canning had replaced William Doyle in Trinity’s crew because of injury. Ireland retain interest in this competition as Yale won their heat with Clonmel man Daire Lynch in the three seat.

Gloucester’s slick and much heavier crew ended Neptune’s challenge in the Fawley for junior quadruples.

Paul and Gary O’Donovan know their opponents in the Double Sculls on Friday – and one of the opposing duo will be Irish. Tiernan Oliver has been a long-time Queen’s University rower but has graduated and is spending his summer rowing with Leander. He teamed up with Stephen Cox to record a good win.

HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Day Two (Selected Results; Irish interest)

Thames Cup (Eights, Club): Cork Boat Club bt London RC ‘A’ 1¾ l.

Temple Cup (Eights, College): Syracuse University (US) bt Trinity 2½ l; Yale University (3 D Lynch) bt Bath University 2¾ l.

Fawley (Quadruple, Junior): Gloucester RC ‘A’ bt Neptune 1 1/3 l.

Double Sculls (Open): S Cox, T Oliver bt JJP Keech and JA Dunley 1¼ l.