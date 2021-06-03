Ireland need to win in Andorra; McIlroy pulls out of Memorial pro-am

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team go in search of the first win of his tenure against Andorra tonight. Anything but a victory for Kenny’s side and the wolves will be at the door. It’s a great chance to arrest the team’s alarming decline in goalscoring - since 2018, Ireland have a meagre return of 21 goals from their 30 games played. From next season fans in the Republic of Ireland will be able to watch every Champions League match free-of-charge via the LiveScore app after the company announced a three-year deal.

Serena Williams’ bid for a record 24th Grand Slam rolls into the third round of the French Open after a gritty three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu. It remains to be seen whether she can play herself into form over the coming days and rise to become a true contender for the title, but her effort alone cannot be faulted. In the men’s draw Stefanos Tsitsipas was left frustrated despite a 6-3 6-4 6-4 success against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.