Institute aiming for Champions Trophy and Cup double

They had a rocky enough end to their EY Hockey League campaign, dropping seven points in their final four games, but over the course of the next week Catholic Institute can end their season on the highest of highs, with a Champions Trophy and Irish Senior Cup double to aim for.

A significant obstacle, though, lies between them and a place in the final of the former competition, the Limerick club paired with Hockey League champions UCD in Saturday’s semi-finals at Banbridge.

A seven-game unbeaten run sent the students on their way to that title, Institute ending up in fourth, so they’ll fancy their chances against last season’s runners-up who will defend the Irish Senior Cup against Monkstown on Saturday week.

The second Champions Trophy semi-final is an all-Leinster affair, with Loreto, the 2018 winners, taking on Old Alexandra, who have never won the competition. There was only a point between the teams in the Hockey League, but Loreto will be buoyed by a comfortable enough 3-0 win over their neighbours last month. The final takes place at 2.30 at Havelock Park on Sunday

Champions Trophy (Havelock Park)

Saturday: Semi-finals: UCD v Catholic Institute, 10.30; Loreto v Old Alexandra, 12:30. Sunday: Final, 2.30.