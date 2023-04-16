Women’s Hockey round-up: Alexandra and Institute reach last four of Champions Trophy

Old Alexandra and Catholic Institute earned their places in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy on Saturday, joining UCD and Loreto in the draw, Alexandra beating Pegasus and Institute ousting title holders Pembroke Wanderers.

The Russell sisters, Abbie and Emma, created and scored the goals that gave Alexandra their 2-1 win – Abbie set Emma up for the first and after Lucy McKee levelled for the Belfast side, Abbie turned home Emma’s pass in the final quarter to seal the victory. Meanwhile, a first half Rebecca Barry goal proved enough for Institute to avenge their defeat to Pembroke in last year’s final.

Corinthians and Ulster Elks will join the Champions Trophy semi-finalists in the top flight of the EY Hockey League next season after winning promotion from the Second Division on Saturday.

Corinthians, who will be playing in the top flight for the first time, beat Cork Harlequins 3-2, while Elks make a return after a six-year gap thanks to their 2-0 win over Queen’s. Corinthians won Sunday’s final against Elks 3-2 on shuttles after a 0–0 draw.