Sean Dancer steps down as head coach of Irish women’s hockey team

After close to five years in charge of the Irish women’s hockey team, Sean Dancer has stepped down from the role of head coach. Hockey Ireland are due to replace him on an interim basis from within the current coaching set-up before finding a permanent successor for the Australian.

The highlight of Dancer’s time at the helm came in November 2019 when a penalty shoot-out win over Canada in Dublin saw the team qualify for the Olympics for the first time. They also qualified for the 2022 World Cup and matched their highest ever finish in the European Championships when they came fifth at the 2019 and 2023 tournaments.

In January, though, they missed out on a place in this summer’s Olympics when they finished fourth in the qualifier in Valencia.

”As a team there have certainly been some ups and downs, but I am extremely proud of the team’s consistency competing and performing at three Europeans, a World Cup and an Olympic Games,” said Dancer on Tuesday.

”It has been an amazing experience for me and my family getting to understand the unique Irish sporting culture and skills. But more importantly it was an honour getting to know each individual of our special group. I wish the players and staff all the best for the future, and look forward to the opportunity of cheering from the stands with the great Green Army Family.”