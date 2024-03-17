Loreto wrap up EY Hockey League title with three games to spare

A 4-1 win over Ulster Elks on Saturday saw Loreto seal the EY Hockey League title with three matches to spare, a near flawless campaign so far from Paul Fitzpatrick’s side now standing at 14 wins and a draw from 15 games.

They were 2-0 up by half-time against Elks, with Siofra O’Brien and Caoimhe Perdue both scoring from penalty corners. The lead was extended by Rachel Kelly in the third quarter. Elks pulled a goal back after the break through Chloe Stewart, but Hannah McLoughlin wrapped up the victory for the home side.

Loreto are, then, straight through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy and Railway Union, five points clear of third after a 2-1 win over UCD, remain on track to join them. Catholic Institute and Pembroke Wanderers look good for the quarter-finals after their victories on Saturday, with UCD and Old Alexandra another five points adrift.