Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday – Sunday, April 15th – 21st

 

MONDAY (April 15th)

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
(8.00) PL: Watford v Arsenal

SOCCER RTE 2, 7.30pm-8pm
Discussion Soccer Republic

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm
Premier Sports from 7.55pm
Eleven Sports 1
(8.00) La Liga: Leganés v Real Madrid

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm
Highlights League action

TUESDAY (April 16th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-1pm
Stage 1 Tour of Turkey

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7.30pm
Champions League Quarter-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Barcelona (1) v Manchester Utd (0)

SOCCER Virgin Media One from 7.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
Champions League Quarter-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Juventus (1) v Ajax (1)

WEDNESDAY (April 17th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-1pm
Stage 2 Tour of Turkey

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 5.55pm
(6.00) Serie A: Lazio v Udinese

SOCCER ESPN from 5.55pm
(6.00) Ligue 1: Nantes v PSG

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Manchester City (0) v Tottenham (1)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Sport from 7pm
Champions League Quarter-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Porto (0) v Liverpool (2)

THURSDAY (April 18th)

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-1pm
Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11pm
South Carolina RBC Heritage

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 7pm
(7.45) SL: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm
Cardiff Premier League

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.15pm
Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm
Europa League Quarter-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Napoli (0) v Arsenal (2)

SOCCER BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
Europa League Quarter-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Chelsea (1) v Slavia Prague (0)

SOCCER ESPN from 7.45pm
Europa League Quarter-final, 2nd leg
(8.00) Valencia (3) v Villarreal (1)

FRIDAY (April 19th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Chiefs v Lions
(11.00) SR: Sunwolves v Hurricanes
(2.05) SR: Sharks v Reds

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 11am-1pm
Stage 4 Tour of Turkey

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from noon
Championship
(12.30) Sheffield Utd v Nottingham Forest

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 12.15pm-11pm
Harbour Town RBC Heritage

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports Arena from 12.30pm
(12.45) SL: Hull FC v Hull KR
(3.00) SL: Wigan Warriors v St Helens

HORSE ITV4, 1.45pm-5pm
RACING From Lingfield & Newcastle

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm
(3.00) L1: Burton Albion v Portsmouth
(5.15) L1: Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
Championship
(3.00) Birmingham City v Derby County
(3.00) Leeds Utd v Wigan Athletic
(3.00) QPR v Blackburn Rovers

SOCCER RTE 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) AL: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
Championship
(7.45) Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) L1: Lyon v Angers

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.55pm
(8.00) La Liga: Alaves v Real Valladolid

SATURDAY (April 20th)

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Highlanders v Blues
(10.45) SR: Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-10pm
BBC 2, 10am-noon, 4.30pm-5.35pm
BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm
BBC Red Button, 10am-2pm, 5.30pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Sheffield World Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, 11am-1pm
Stage 5 Tour of Turkey

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am
(12.30) PL: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 11.25am
(11.30) Serie A: Parma v AC Milan

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Discussion Football Focus

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Stormers v Brumbies

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm
Champions Cup Semi-final
(3.00) Saracens v Munster

SOCCER Sky Sports (Ireland only)
(3.00) PL: Wolverhampton v Brighton

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Newcastle Utd v Southampton

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 5.15pm
(5.30) L1: Accrington Stanley v Luton Town

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm
Challenge Cup Semi-finals
(5.30) La Rochelle v Sale Sharks
(8.00) Clermont v Harlequins

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
South Carolina RBC Heritage

BOXING Sky Sports Action from 7pm
London Joe Cordina v Andy Townend
David Allen v Lucas Browne
Derek Chisora v Senad Gashi

SOCCER ITV4 from 7.40pm
Eleven Sports 1
(7.45) La Liga: Barcelona v Real Sociedad

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8.55pm
(9.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v FC Dallas

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.25pm-11.45pm
Highlights Match of the Day

BOXING BT Sport Box Office from 11pm
New York Amir Khan v Terence Crawford

SUNDAY (April 21st)

SNOOKER Eurosport 1, 10am-1pm, 5.30pm-10pm
BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 2pm-6.15pm
BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm
BBC Red Button, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm
Sheffield World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm
(1.30) PL: Everton v Manchester Utd
(4.00) PL: Cardiff City v Liverpool

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 12.55pm
(1.00) La Liga: Getafe v Sevilla

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1pm-2.15pm
Stage 6 Tour of Turkey

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 2.15pm-5.30pm
Netherlands Amstel Gold Race

SOCCER ESPN from 2.25pm
Bundesliga
(2.30) Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
(5.00) Hertha Berlin v Hannover

RUGBY Virgin Media One from 2.30pm
BT Sport 2 from 2.30pm
Channel 4 from 2.45pm
Champions Cup Semi-final
(3.15) Leinster v Toulouse

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 3.10pm
Eleven Sports 1
(3.15) La Liga: Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm
Harbour Town RBC Heritage

SOCCER eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm
(7.45) La Liga: Real Betis v Valencia

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm
(8.00) L1: PSG v Monaco

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 8.55pm
(9.00) MLS: DC Utd v New York City

UFC BT Sport 2 from 9pm
St Petersburg Alistair Overeem v Aleksei Oleinik

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

