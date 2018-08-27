Trump praises Tiger Woods’ response to ‘Fake News Media’

Tiger Woods has never been one to engage in politics and on Sunday he made it quite clear that he doesn’t want to start doing so anytime soon.

Despite Woods’ father Earl proclaiming that his son would have more of an influence on the world than Gandhi, Woods junior has always shied away from speaking out on difficult issues, something that has brought him criticism with many believing that he hasn’t made use of his somewhat unique position as one of the most famous sportspeople in the world but also a man of mixed race.

After carding a round of 70 to tie 40th at the Northern Trust on Sunday Woods was thrown by a question from a New York Times reporter about his relationship with US president Donald Trump.

Woods replied: “Well, I’ve known Donald for years. We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

Pushed further on the possible implications of his relationship with Trump at a time of controversy over policies affecting those of mixed race, Woods was not for going further.

“He’s the president of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office. I just finished 72 holes and I’m really hungry.”

The exchange may well have passed without too much notice being taken until, that is, Trump himself weighed in on Monday afternoon.

“The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again!” Trump tweeted.

Woods has played golf with Trump since his inauguration but also moved to distance himself from the president last year after Trump’s son Eric had said that the pair were “very, very close” with Woods’ course design company working on the Trump World Golf Club Dubai.

Woods’ spokesperson Glenn Greenspan responded to the president’s son’s comments by saying: “Tiger is not in partnership with Mr. Trump or his organization and stating otherwise is absolutely wrong. Tiger Woods Design’s contract and obligation is to the developer, Damac Properties. Our association ends there. I can’t put it any clearer that Tiger Woods Design does not have an agreement with Mr. Trump.”

Perhaps one day one of the most famous black athletes of all time will open up on issues such as racism but, for now, it seems to remain a closed door.