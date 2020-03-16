Rahm joins McIlroy and rules himself out of Premier Golf League

World number two says: ‘I’m a PGA Tour member and I’m going to stay that way’

World number two Jon Rahm has joined Rory McIlroy in ruling himself out of joining the proposed Premier Golf League. Photograph: Matt Sullivan/Getty

World number two Jon Rahm has joined Rory McIlroy in ruling himself out of joining the proposed Premier Golf League.

Under the proposals outlined in January by the World Golf Group, 48 players would compete in an 18-event season offering a total prize fund of £183 million.

The tournaments would be 54 holes rather than the traditional 72 and there would be an individual and team league format, with the weekly individual winner claiming £1.5million of the £7.5million.

World number one McIlroy was the first top player to emphatically reject the proposals and the Northern Irishman has now been joined by Ryder Cup team-mate Rahm in pledging loyalty to the PGA Tour and European Tour.

The 25-year-old Spaniard told Golfweek: “I think what I’m going to do is focus on just the PGA Tour.

“At the end of the day I’m a competitor. I’m a PGA Tour member and I’m going to stay that way.

“I’m a young player. The PGA Tour has been doing things extremely well.

“Hopefully I have a long career ahead on the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour has done such a great job with what we have and I’m really thankful for what they’ve done.”

