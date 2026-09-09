Rory McIlroy says DP World Tour will benefit from LIV’s fall

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has emerged on the right side of history in his decision not to make the move to LIV Golf after the previously PIF-funded tour filed for bankruptcy in the United States, leaving several of its star players substantially out of pocket.

But McIlroy believes one off-shoot of LIV’s inglorious fall will be a better golfing ecosystem moving forward, as big names like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton seek to move back to the main circuits with the proposed LIV 2.0 version far removed from the financial windfalls that formed part of the original.

“I’m not in their shoes but LIV at the start looked a lot more attractive than what LIV 2.0 might be from a financial standpoint. I’m not trying to predict the future but I would predict that you’ll see some guys leave, as they are free to now as, I guess, contracts have been breached by them filing for bankruptcy.

“I think that are means other tours have decisions to make. And obviously there’s a lot of players on LIV that can strengthen golf tournaments and make them more competitive. So I would see that as a good thing for the DP World Tour.

“And I think the health of the DP World Tour is in a really good spot. They have a wonderful alliance with the PGA Tour. I think that alliance is only going to get stronger, especially with the PGA Tour committing to working with the DP World Tour for some of these international events at this time of the year going forward.

“So you have PGA Tour players really with nothing to do for five months in this period. If they are incorporated or whoever else is incorporated into these tournaments, that makes them more competitive. Overall, you know, I think with the way things are working out, it’s a very good thing for the golf ecosystem. I think it only makes these tournaments stronger with more competitive players in them.”

McIlroy is the defending champion of the Amgen Irish Open, having won in a playoff with Joakim Lagergren at The K Club last year, and will be seeking a third career win in the tournament which takes place at Trump International Doonbeg.