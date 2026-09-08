Golf

LIV Golf files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy through $49.6m Saudi loan

Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has invested more than $5bn in golf league since 2022 launch

Bryson DeChambeau of United States waves to fans during LIV Golf New York at Trump National Golf Club on August 9th, 2026, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photograph: Jordan Bank/Getty
Bryson DeChambeau of United States waves to fans during LIV Golf New York at Trump National Golf Club on August 9th, 2026, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photograph: Jordan Bank/Getty
Tue Sept 08 2026 - 23:251 MIN READ

Professional men’s golf league LIV Golf ‌filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Tuesday, saying it ​intended to restructure its business with a $49.6 million (€42.6 million) bankruptcy loan provided by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

The company has between $500 ​million and $1 billion in liabilities and between $100 million and $500 million in assets, ⁠according to its Chapter 11 petition.

LIV Golf said ‌the ‌bankruptcy ​will allow it to go forward with the support of a new backer, BC ⁠Partners Advisors ​LP.

LIV has been preparing for ​its next iteration ever since the PIF said in ‌April that further investment ​in the rebel circuit no longer aligned with its ⁠strategy and that it ⁠would ​cut funding at the close of the 2026 season. PIF owns 100 per cent of LIV Golf’s equity, according to its bankruptcy petition.

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The PIF has invested more than $5 billion in LIV Golf since its launch in 2022 and the breakaway circuit ‌used massive signing bonuses ⁠to poach big-name players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson from the PGA Tour.

The three players are the company’s top three unsecured creditors, ​according to the petition. Each is ​owed more than $5 million. – Reuters

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