Solheim Cup: Who to watch, tee times and TV details

Leona Maguire of Team Europe lines up her putt on the first green during the 2024 Solheim Cup. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty

When and where is it on?

The 2026 Solheim Cup, a biennial tournament between teams made up of the best women golfers from the United States and Europe will take place from this Friday, September 11th to Sunday, September 13th at the Bernadus Golf Course in North Brabant in the Netherlands.

How can I watch it all?

The tournament is live on Sky Sports throughout the week, on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. On Friday and Saturday, coverage is from 6.30am, on Sunday it is from 9am until the conclusion.

What is the format?

There are 12 players on each team playing team golf for the first two days (fourballs and foursomes) and then singles on the final day, where winning a match is worth one point and a halved match is worth half a point. Fourball is two players on each team playing their own ball and the best score wins the hole. Foursomes is an alternate shot format, where players take in turns to play the same ball and the best score wins the hole.

There are two sessions on Friday and Saturday, where eight players from each team participate. On Sunday, there are 12 singles matches where every player competes one-on-one against a player of the opposing team.

With a total of 28 points available, 14½ points are required to win the Solheim Cup, and 14 points are required for the defending champion, in this case the United States, to retain it.

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Tell me about the venue?

Bernadus is a relatively new course, designed by American architect Kyle Phillips, with the course owned PSV Eindhoven chairman Robert van der Wallen developed in 2016. It has hosted the men’s Dutch Open three times, and the course has a heathland feel with water in play on several holes. This is the first time the Netherlands has hosted the Solheim Cup.

Is Leona Maguire playing?

Yes, she is after receiving a wildcard pick from Anna Nordqvist last month. She will be making her fourth Solheim Cup appearance after making her debut in 2021 and has a brilliant record in the competition, winning eight, halving one and losing just three of her 12 matches.

The Cavan woman’s form on the LPGA Tour has been patchy this season, hence the need for a wildcard, but she showed some life in the Women’s Irish Open at The K Club two weeks ago, firing a 63 on Saturday as she finished tied fourth.

What are the teams?

The European team is as follows: Charley Hull, Esther Henseleit, Lottie Woad, Maja Stark, Céline Boutier, Carlotta Ciganda, Linn Grant, Nanna Hoerstz Madsen, Leona Maguire, Julia López Ramírez, Nastasia Nadaud, Mimi Rhodes

The team is captained by Anna Nordqvist.

The United States team is as follows: Nelly Korda, Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho, Yealimi Noh, Auston Kim, Lauren Coughlin, Allisen Corpuz, Andrea Lee, Alison Lee, Lindy Duncan, Rose Zhang, Megan Khang.

The team is captained by Angela Stanford.

How are the teams looking?

The US team is reliant on world number one Nelly Korda as their only player in the top 15 of the world, but she is a formidable player and Stanford has relied on experience with her captain picks. Europe will be led by the English duo Lottie Woad and Charley Hull.

What is the history of the event?

Europe are looking to get the cup back after falling to defeat in Gainesville last time, previously Europe had drawn and therefore retained the cup in 2023 and they won the two previous times. Unlike the Ryder Cup which has had a few comprehensive wins in recent times, the Solheim Cup tends to be very close, four of the last six times there has been two points of fewer between the teams.

What are the tee times and pairings?

The tee times will be updated here when made available after the opening ceremony on Thursday.