Masters tee-times: Rory McIlroy given prime mid-morning start for title defence

Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the 12th hole during a practice round at Augusta National on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has been given a prime mid-morning start time for the defence of his green jacket at Augusta.

The Northern Irishman, who completed the career Grand Slam with an emotional playoff victory over Justin Rose 12 months ago, will go out at 10.31am local time (3.31pm Irish time) with Players champion Cameron Young and 2025 US Amateur winner Mason Howell.

McIlroy is seeking to become only the fourth man – and first in 24 years – after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo – to win back-to-back Masters titles.

Ahead of him at 10.07am (3.07pm) are in-form duo Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Fitzpatrick and two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele.

The 2023 champion Jon Rahm is out with Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg, who has finished second and seventh in his two Masters so far, and Chris Gotterup, a two-time PGA Tour winner this year at 1.08pm (6.08pm).

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who has won the Masters twice in the last four years, goes off at 1.44pm (6.44pm) with Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and recent Texas Children’s Houston Open winner Gary Woodland.

Shane Lowry will be the first Irish golfer in action when he tees off at 9.43am (2.43pm), alongside Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.

Making his Masters debut, Tom McKibbin will be joined by Andrew Novak at Brian Campbell, teeing off in the first round at 11.15am (4.15pm)

The event begins at 7.25am (12.25pm) with honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, who have a combined 11 green jackets between them over 140 combined appearances, teeing off at the first.

John Keefer and Haotong Li get the tournament proper under way at 7.40am (12.40pm) as a two-ball in a 91-man field.