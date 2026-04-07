Mark Cadden claims West of Ireland title in Sligo

Roganstown teenager Mark Cadden said it was dream come true as he claimed the Connolly Motor Group West of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open Championship in County Sligo Golf Club following a thrilling victory over Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint).

Nineteen-year-old Cadden showed his class all day but was unable to wriggle free of last year’s beaten finalist. Campbell won the 17th to force the match down the last.

There were two extra holes before Cadden sunk a 15-foot putt to scenes of jubilation.

“It’s pretty emotional now,” said Cadden after the win.

“I just put so much time and effort into it, and to finally get something in return, it’s just unbelievable.

“My dad and mam, just the support they give me is unbelievable, all my family. My sister was watching that match the whole time in Australia, it’s about 2.30am there now, she was in tears on the phone. It was emotional.

Mark Cadden celebrates with his father, Michael. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

“Played great all day really, Colm just holed so many putts in the first eight holes and then a few coming in. He just wouldn’t back off, 17 he made some par, every time he had the putter in his hands I was expecting him to make it.

“I knew I was due a putt and thankfully it just went my way.”

Cadden continued his impressive week with a 3&1 win over fellow teenage prospect Alex Kerins (Carton House). The two battled it out and Cadden assumed a 2up lead when he birdied the sixth. He was unable to pull away down the back nine but when Kerins stumbled on 15 it left the door open, and Cadden advanced.

Campbell was made to work hard for his place in the final by Cian Harkin (The Island). The Donegal native took a 1up lead on the 5th but Campbell bounced back. He went 1up after the turn and although Harkin clawed the deficit back again on 12, Campbell went in front on 16, and moved on.