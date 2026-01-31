Golf

Séamus Power moves into second place at Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose leads the tournament at Torrey Pines, with Power in contention ahead of the weekend

Séamus Power of Ireland. Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Getty
David Gorman
Sat Jan 31 2026 - 10:272 MIN READ

Séamus Power could be set for one of the biggest weeks of his PGA Tour career as he shot a six-under 66 to go with his first round 65 to lie second at the Farmers Insurance Open on 13 under.

The Irishman is four shots clear of the inspired Justin Rose, who broke the 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines to lead on 17 under, but Power is two strokes ahead of third and four strokes ahead of sixth as he puts himself in a strong position to challenge over the weekend.

A top 3 finish could help get Power into more top events on the tour, including the upcoming Signature Events later in the year, as well as getting him moving towards the top 50 of the world rankings for Major qualification, from his current position of 167th.

The Waterford golfer had five birdies and an eagle in his second round at the North Course, with a single drop shot, his eagle coming at his final hole on a par 5.

“As well as I scored [Thursday], it was more the putter and I knew I was a little off with the long game,” Power said. “So I was able to get that figured out after the round ‍yesterday, so it felt much, much better long-game wise and the putter obviously was still there. So feeling really good going into [Saturday].”

Joel Dahmen (63, North Course) and Max McGreevy (67, North Course) are tied for third at 11 ⁠under, and Si Woo Kim of South Korea (66, North Course) rounds out the top five at 10 under.

But the field will be chasing Rose who recorded impressive rounds of 62 and 65.

“Yeah, that was two special rounds of golf,” Rose said. “Today probably even more so just given it’s hard to often follow up a low one. ⁠Obviously this week you kind of go from the easy course to the tough course, but it was really kind of cool to keep momentum up out there.”

Brooks Koepka made the cut on the number at three under par in his first tournament back on the PGA Tour following nearly four years with LIV Golf.

