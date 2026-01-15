Rory McIlroy gets quickly into the swing of things at Dubai Invitational

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry played together in the first round the Dubai Invitational and both had satisfying days. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

New equipment, same old Rory McIlroy! The Masters champion and world number two opened with a five-under-par 66 to jump straight into contention in the Dubai Invitational at the Creek Golf Club in the UAE, his first competitive round of the season on the DP World Tour.

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman compiled a round of seven birdies and two bogeys – in a tournament confined to 60 professionals, with a pro-am element for the first three rounds – to hit the ground running with a 66, while Ryder Cup team-mater Shane Lowry, playing alongside him, signed for a 69.

McIlroy put a new TaylorMade Qi4D driver and fairway woods into his bag late last year and has added new cavity-backed TaylorMade P7CB irons for the new season, the change in equipment continuing the same old form as he started his round with an approach to inside two feet on his opening hole, the 10th, for a birdie.

In all, McIlroy had seven birdies – on the 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 17th, 18th and first – for a strong opener, the longest of those birdie putts coming on the first, from 11 feet. There were two bogeys, on the 12th where he three-putted and the third, when his tee-shot veered right into trouble, followed by a run of six straight pars.

Lowry had been in contention when four-under through 14 holes but suffered back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh to ultimately sign for a 69, in a round which had started strongly with three birdies in his opening four holes.

England’s Matt Wallace held the on course lead on six under through 12 holes of his opening round.