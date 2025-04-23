Shane Lowry doubted partner Rory McIlroy would show for New Orleans event after Masters win

Rory McIlroy has admitted to being taken aback by the scale of reaction to his Masters triumph. Two US presidents – Donald Trump and Barack Obama – plus huge names from worlds outside sport have contacted the Northern Irishman since he completed the career grand slam at Augusta National. Amid moving scenes at Augusta, McIlroy’s outpouring of emotion reverberated way beyond golf. The achievement meant “everything and more” to McIlroy. It struck chords elsewhere.

McIlroy, who beat Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Green Jacket, will return to the course at this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He was in bed with a fever on Monday, and was still slightly jaded when he addressed the media at TPC Louisiana on Wednesday.

“It’s been an amazing few days, to be able to reflect on everything that happened and the magnitude of everything,” McIlroy said. “I think the big thing for me is just how the whole journey sort of resonated with people and the people that have reached out to me. That’s been absolutely amazing. It’s not every day you get to fulfil one of your lifelong goals and dreams. I’ve just really tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that.

“I spoke to two presidents the day after, which was pretty cool. Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture. Just all of it. People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what’s going on; that was very, very humbling.

“I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times, and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey. Watching someone finally get it done, something they’ve been trying to do for a decade plus, I think it resonated.”

McIlroy spent time post-Augusta at his house on the outskirts of London, before visiting his parents in Northern Ireland. Noticeably private celebrations were spent with those closest to the now five-time Major winner. He is just the sixth golfer in history to win the grand slam. “I honestly could not be in a better place in my life professionally, personally, all of it,” McIlroy said. “To celebrate with the people that have been a part of this whole thing for my entire career, my entire life was absolutely amazing.”

McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the defending champions at the pairs event in New Orleans. Lowry grabbed McIlroy in a euphoric moment as Rose was seen off. The tournament organisers are clearly delighted McIlroy is here. Lowry had doubt his partner would make the trip as a dramatic final Masters round unfolded.

“On the 15th hole at Augusta, I was done so I was watching the leaderboard,” Lowry said. “I think he’d just made double on 13. I said to Darren [Reynolds, Lowry’s caddie]: ‘No matter what happens the next few holes, I think we’re going to do well to get him to New Orleans.’ If things didn’t go his way, I don’t think he’d want to be here and I thought if things did go his way, he’d want to be somewhere else. I’m happy he’s here. I’m not saying we’re going to be down on Bourbon Street every night but we’re here to enjoy it.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrate the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last year. Photograph: Chris Graythen/Getty

As Lowry reflected on that 13th hole, where McIlroy found water with his third, the Masters champion visibly baulked. “I’m eager to get back out there,” McIlroy said. “I think this is the perfect atmosphere to do it in.

“I think that’s a part of the reason that I wanted to honour the commitment to be here is because it’s a fun event to be out there with Shane. I also know that it’s not all on me; he has to do some of the work, too. Maybe a lot of it the next two days.

“It’s a perfect tournament to come back to, just good positive vibes from last year. I don’t know if that gives me more confidence, I’ve always been very confident in my abilities as a golfer. The whole day on Sunday at Augusta, I don’t think I’ll have to ever play a harder round of golf in my life. I certainly don’t want to be placed back on that 15th tee box on that Sunday afternoon. So I think to be able to get through that and produce the shots when I needed to, that gives me confidence and I can always draw back on that experience.”

McIlroy has cited European retention of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage later this year as a remaining goal for 2025. It has been confirmed that José María Olazábal, who captained Europe to victory in Medinah 13 years ago, will join Luke Donald’s backroom team as a vice-captain. – Guardian