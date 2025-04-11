Live: Round Two

The Masters 2025 live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry out early at Augusta

Justin Rose set the pace on day one as McIlroy faltered with two late double bogeys

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Malachy Clerkin's picture
Malachy Clerkin
Fri Apr 11 2025 - 13:26
1 hour ago

LEADERBOARD

  • -7 Justin Rose (1.52 tee-time)
  • -4 Corey Connors (5.22), Scottie Scheffler (6.23), Ludvig Aberg (2.48)
  • -3 Tyrrell Hatton (6.34), Bryson DeChambeau (3.15)
  • -2 Aaron Rai (5.00), Harris English (5.11), Jason Day (6.12)
  • -1 Shane Lowry (3.15)
  • E Rory McIlroy (2.48)

KEY READS

Philip Reid: Rory McIlroy derailed by two late double bogeys as Shane Lowry digs deep to go under par

Round One As It Happened: How Rory McIlroy roared into contention and how the dream died

Tensions surrounding LIV Golf bubble under the surface at Augusta

7 minutes ago

The leader is, of course, Justin Rose, who played a smashing round of golf yesterday for his 65. He has been leader or joint leader at Augusta eight times now without ever winning it. The closest he came was in 2017, when he got pipped by Sergio Garcia. Here’s his interview with Sky after his round.

47 minutes ago

Day Two of the Masters and we go again, whether we want to or not. At two minutes to 11 last night, it was all going to swimmingly. Rory McIlroy was four under par, driving the hell out of the ball and seemingly set to put his traditional first-day Augusta woes behind him for good. And then, disaster.

In the end, it was a decent day’s work from Shane Lowry, who couldn’t get anything going on the back nine and still made it to the house on -1. They’re out in successive groups again today, Rory at 2.58 and Shane at 3.15.

Fore please! The Masters liveblog now driving.

