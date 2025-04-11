The Masters 2025 live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry out early at Augusta

LEADERBOARD

-7 Justin Rose (1.52 tee-time)

Justin Rose (1.52 tee-time) -4 Corey Connors (5.22), Scottie Scheffler (6.23), Ludvig Aberg (2.48)

Corey Connors (5.22), Scottie Scheffler (6.23), Ludvig Aberg (2.48) -3 Tyrrell Hatton (6.34), Bryson DeChambeau (3.15)

Tyrrell Hatton (6.34), Bryson DeChambeau (3.15) - 2 Aaron Rai (5.00), Harris English (5.11), Jason Day (6.12)

Aaron Rai (5.00), Harris English (5.11), Jason Day (6.12) -1 Shane Lowry (3.15)

E Rory McIlroy (2.48)

The leader is, of course, Justin Rose, who played a smashing round of golf yesterday for his 65. He has been leader or joint leader at Augusta eight times now without ever winning it. The closest he came was in 2017, when he got pipped by Sergio Garcia. Here’s his interview with Sky after his round.

Day Two of the Masters and we go again, whether we want to or not. At two minutes to 11 last night, it was all going to swimmingly. Rory McIlroy was four under par, driving the hell out of the ball and seemingly set to put his traditional first-day Augusta woes behind him for good. And then, disaster.

In the end, it was a decent day’s work from Shane Lowry, who couldn’t get anything going on the back nine and still made it to the house on -1. They’re out in successive groups again today, Rory at 2.58 and Shane at 3.15.

Fore please! The Masters liveblog now driving.