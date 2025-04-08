Masters tee times: Rory McIlroy to play with Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia

Rory McIlroy will play with Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia for the first two rounds of the Masters. He will tee off on Thursday at 6.12pm Irish time on Thursday and 2.58pm on Friday.

His group has been selected as a featured group, which means that his early round coverage will be available to watch. Shane Lowry will play with Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau at 6.23pm on Thursday and 3.15pm on Friday, the next grouping after McIlroy.

On the other side of the draw, defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler will play with Justin Thomas and the amateur Jose Luis Ballester at 3.15pm on Thursday and 6.23pm on Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups Schedule:

2.47pm: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

3.15pm: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

6.12pm: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

634pm: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood