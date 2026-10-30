Golf

Liam Nolan improves position in HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final ahead of weekend

Irish golfer looking to secure one of 15 DP World Tour cards for next season on offer

Liam Nolan of Ireland plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty
Liam Nolan of Ireland plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty
David Gorman
Fri Oct 30 2026 - 17:341 MIN READ

Liam Nolan improved on his score and his position on the leaderboard after day two of the Grand Final on the HotelPlanner Tour in Mallorca.

The Galway man shot a three-under-par 69 that avoided errors like the double bogey of the previous day, with four birdies and a single bogey around Club de Golf Alcanada. After a 70 in round one, it left him on five under in tied 18th, eight shots behind the leader, France’s Julien Sale, on 13 under.

Netherlands’ Lars Van der Vight is a shot further back on 12 under, with Spain’s Joseba Torres on 11 under.

Most importantly, Nolan is still within the top 15, who get DP World Tour cards at the conclusion of the event. The 26-year-old started the week in 10th position and is currently projected to finish 12th in the rankings.

READ MORE

Welcome back, Sergio – may the spoiled, self-obsessed narcissist never change

A Course Called Ireland and an old grump called Bill Murray

Sergio Garcia targets 11th Ryder Cup appearance next year

Liam Nolan makes solid start to Grand Final as he seeks DP World Tour card

The Grand Final is a 45-man field where all players have a chance to get a DP World Tour card, with significant points on offer. A top-seven finish would guarantee him his card in his second full season as a professional no matter what happens elsewhere.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh are well off the pace on one over and two over respectively at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita leads on 13 under, two strokes ahead of Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez and France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times