Liam Nolan improves position in HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final ahead of weekend

Liam Nolan of Ireland plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the Grand Final at Club de Golf Alcanada. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty

Liam Nolan improved on his score and his position on the leaderboard after day two of the Grand Final on the HotelPlanner Tour in Mallorca.

The Galway man shot a three-under-par 69 that avoided errors like the double bogey of the previous day, with four birdies and a single bogey around Club de Golf Alcanada. After a 70 in round one, it left him on five under in tied 18th, eight shots behind the leader, France’s Julien Sale, on 13 under.

Netherlands’ Lars Van der Vight is a shot further back on 12 under, with Spain’s Joseba Torres on 11 under.

Most importantly, Nolan is still within the top 15, who get DP World Tour cards at the conclusion of the event. The 26-year-old started the week in 10th position and is currently projected to finish 12th in the rankings.

The Grand Final is a 45-man field where all players have a chance to get a DP World Tour card, with significant points on offer. A top-seven finish would guarantee him his card in his second full season as a professional no matter what happens elsewhere.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh are well off the pace on one over and two over respectively at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Japan’s Miyu Yamashita leads on 13 under, two strokes ahead of Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez and France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.