The Open winner’s prize rises again but R&A warns it cannot continue at same rate

Although the R&A has again increased the purse for this 152nd Open at Royal Troon, when the winner will receive a pay-day of $3.1 million (€2.83 million), its chief executive Martin Slumbers has warned that such rises cannot continue at the rate of recent years.

“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally.

“We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future.

“We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

The year-on-year rise in prize money at the four Majors – the Masters, US PGA, US Open and The Open – has been fuelled by increases in purses on the PGA Tour (with signature events offering $20 million/€18.3 million) and LIV golf, where there are $4 million/€3.6 million first prizes in limited field events.

Pádraig Harrington guiding the next generation of golfers

Pádraig Harrington is a huge supporter of junior golf, not just in Ireland but globally, and he was the special guest ahead of the biennial R&A Junior Open staged at Kilmarnock Barassie links ahead of the main championship.

The Dubliner met the players – Under 16s – who are representing their federations, with Portmarnock’s Adam Fahey and Royal Portrush’s Gemma McKeekin, the two Golf Ireland players involved.

“These kids are the future of golf. You’ll likely find there is going to be a future Major champion in this group, you will likely find there is going to be a Hall of Fame golfer. After playing the game for 40 years, a lot of it is about making the friendships and having fun and the golf looks after itself. I can guarantee you there isn’t a kid here who isn’t working hard, they are all working hard. All they need to do is to get balance and to chill out a little bit and enjoy everything that goes with it,” said Harrington.

Among the past winners of the event is Patrick Reed (in 2006), while there have been two Irish champions: Cian McNamara in 2002 and Kevin Le Blanc in 2014.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington (left) walks the course with Ireland's Shane Lowry. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty

Word of Mouth

“[It’s] just getting a good strategy on what I’m going to do off the tees, and then it’s in and around the greens ... the bunkers at Troon are very penal. It’s about trying to employ a strategy where you can navigate your way around them” – Rory McIlroy on getting reacquainted with Royal Troon during the practice days.

By the Numbers: 19

There are 19 former champions playing in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, tying the record for the most in the field previously set at St Andrews in 2015: John Daly, Justin Leonard, Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Todd Hamilton, Pádraig Harrington, Stewart Cink, Louis Oosthuizen, Darren Clarke, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith and Brian Harman. Leonard is playing for the first time since 2016 and Hamilton for the first time since 2018. The only exempt former champions not playing this year are Paul Lawrie, David Duval and Ben Curtis.

X-Twitter Twaddle

Huge congrats to @robert1lefty on the win on his home turf. So cool to see him close it out with that epic putt on 18 in front of a massive crowd!!! – Sahith Theegala, who was among those on the clubhouse balcony who watched Robert MacIntyre hole out for the win at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Bobbbyyyyyy1! So happy for him – Short and sweet from fellow tour player Joel Dahmen on MacIntyre’s win.

Today, in my opinion, is one of the best days in the history of Spanish sport! Always proud to be Spanish, but on a day when @carlosalcaraz wins at Wimbledon, then my team and I in a double playoff, team and individual, in golf in Andalusia, and for dessert with the victory of @rfef in the @UEFAEURO_es An incredible day, very grateful for the support of my family, friends, team and fans this week! – Sergio Garcia putting his LIV win on a par with those Alcaraz and the Spanish football team. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, he is not in the field for Royal Troon this week.

Know the Rules

Arguably the biggest brouhaha regarding the Rules of Golf at The Open down the years was the case of Mark Roe and Jesper Parnevik, who were disqualified after the third round at Royal St Georges in 2003 after failing to exchange scorecards and consequently found to have signed the wrong cards.

Roe had shot a 67 and was just three strokes off the 54-hole lead when informed of the disqualification, although he was philosophical of the ruling: “Rules are rules and they are there to protect the game. I am not bigger than the game.”

However, the disproportionality of the penalty was recognised by the R&A who subsequently made a rule change so that players would not be disqualified for such an error.

In the Bag

Robert MacIntyre – Genesis Scottish Open

Driver – Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees)

3-wood – Titleist GTS (15 degrees)

Hybrid – TaylorMade Stealth 2 Rescue (19 degrees)

Irons – Titleist 620 CB (4-9)

Wedges – Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46 degrees), SM9 (50 and 56 degrees), WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

Putter – TaylorMade Spider Tour

Ball – Titleist ProV1