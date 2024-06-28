Golfer makes back-to-back holes-in-one at the US Senior Open

American golfer Frank Bensel jnr made history at the US Senior Open as he made back-to-back holes-in-one at Newport Country Club.

Bensel aced the 184-yard fourth hole and then followed it up with another hole-in-one on the 203-yard fifth. In a somewhat unusual configuration for modern golf courses, both holes were par-3.

According to the US National Hole in One registry, the odds of a tour player making an ace are 3,000 to one, while the odds of any player making two holes-in-one is 67 million to one.

Bensel is a 56-year-old from Jupiter, Florida. He has played in six PGA Tour events and never made a cut. Despite his two holes-in-one, five other bogeys so far in his round leave him one-over-par for the day and six over for the tournament, unlikely to make the cut.

Pádraig Harrington is on four-under-par, three shots off the lead, and yet to start his second round at the Major.

Darren Clarke is one under after four holes, while Irish amateur Jody Fanagan is at nine over.

What are the odds of two holes-in-one in a row!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/mNiPhDRKv8 — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2024