‘I never make it easy’: Pádraig Harrington recovers from two double bogeys to win Hoag Classic

Pádraig Harrington of Ireland poses with the winners trophy after the Hoag Classic. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty

Ireland’s Pádraig Harrington survived a pair of double bogeys to hold off Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee and win the Hoag Classic on Sunday at Newport Beach Country Club.

Harrington started the day with a one-shot edge over Jaidee, and both players turned in rounds of two-under-par 69, though they got there in wildly different ways.

For Harrington, who finished the three-round tournament at 14-under 199, it was his seventh win on the PGA Tour Champions.

"Yeah, I never make it easy, don't do it simple," Harrington said. "I think one of my best traits in golf is when my back's to the wall, I'm pretty good at taking things on."

READ MORE

After a birdie at number three, Harrington suffered a double bogey at the par-3 fourth hole. Birdies fell at numbers seven, 12 and 15 to help him claw back, but he suffered an enormous setback at the difficult par-4 16th.

Harrington's drive went far left into a native area, leaving him to punch out to the fairway. He compounded the mistake when his third shot missed the green and settled in a bunker, leading to his second double bogey.

But Harrington responded with birdies at numbers 17 and 18 to overtake Jaidee, who could only par the two holes. Harrington made a slippery downhill 15-footer at the par-3 17th before his birdie for the win at the par-5 18th rolled around the cup and in.

"Look, I knew I could finish birdie-eagle if I had to," Harrington said. "I was very focused, just take it on. I was a little unlucky. I hit a nice tee shot on 17 and where I finished up, we thought it was a fraction to the right.

"And then obviously I hit a bad tee shot on 18, but the second shot worked out really well where it was. I was never not getting up and down from there. When you're presented with an opportunity, you've got to take it."

The clutch putt on 17!!! pic.twitter.com/pZtIXf8uwx — PADRAIG HARRINGTON TRACKER (@PadraigHTracker) March 24, 2024

Jaidee had his second straight round of 69 by pairing four birdies with two bogeys.

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain shot a 68 and placed third at 12 under. Canadian Stephen Ames (67) was fourth at 11 under, and Jerry Kelly (67) and South Korea’s KJ Choi (68) tied for fifth at 10 under.

On the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda sank a downhill putt for birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Ryann O’Toole and win the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship on Sunday.

Leona Maguire shot a one-over-par final round of 72 and finished on four-under-par for the tournament, five shots off the lead and tied 13th, collecting $29,827.