Rory McIlroy times win to perfection ahead of return to Hoylake for Open Championship

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd as he walks on to the 18th green for the prizegiving ceremony of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

With a sense of perfect timing, the stars are aligning for Rory McIlroy. His win in the Genesis Scottish Open, just days before the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, brought with it a new sense of purpose for the Northern Irishman as he got back to winning ways.

His first win anywhere since lifting the Dubai Desert Classic back in January was executed in brilliant fashion with a birdie-birdie finish at The Renaissance Club on Scotland’s famed eastern golf coast. All in one, he was the destroyer – pipping Robert MacIntyre – and the creator of dreams.

“I’m sorry,” were the first words uttered by McIlroy to MacIntyre on their paths crossing in the aftermath of a final round where the winner’s brilliance was showcased on the homeward run and the runner-up throughout. McIlroy shot a final round 68 for a total of 15-under-par 265, one stroke better than the Scot, who closed with a 64.

McIlroy’s monetary reward was a payday of €1.4 million which further strengthened his position as number one in the DP World Tour order of merit and, it being a co-sanctioned event, also improved his ranking on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings from seventh to third.

“You think about the weight that this tournament carries, being co-sanctioned for Race to Dubai, FedEx Cup, all the stuff at the end of the year as well, so I feel like I sort of killed two birds with one stone this week and gave myself an even bigger lead in the Race to Dubai, got myself up there in FedEx Cup and it’s obviously a huge confidence boost going into The Open next week.

“I’ve had my chances over the last couple of months and been knocking on the door. I just haven’t quite been able to get it done so hopefully this breaks the seal and we can go on from here,” said McIlroy who will seek to bring the momentum on to Hoylake where he is looking to claim a second Claret Jug at the course where he won in 2014.

McIlroy didn’t get the chance to make any advance visit to Hoylake, the course having undergone some changes in recent years, but claimed the win in Scotland provided a “great shot of confidence”.

As he put it, “It is nice to have the validation [of a win]. It’s great racking up top-fives, top-10s, but is much nicer heading away with a trophy ... I haven’t done any early reconnaissance [to Hoylake]. I haven’t seen the place since 2014. I’ll get out there on the course [on Monday] and try to figure it out and make sure I’m ready for Thursday.”

Shane Lowry finished with a 73 for 273 to finish in tied-12th while Tom McKibbin – who is not playing in The Open – posted a 71 for 276 in tied-35th. Pádraig Harrington shot a 74 for 277 in tied-42nd.