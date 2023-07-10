Áine Donegan misses out on US Women’s Open silver medal after battling illness in final round

Ireland’s Áine Donegan missed out on the leading amateur honours after a closing 77 at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

The Co Clare native finished tied 45th on nine-over, just a shot behind Italian amateur Benedetta Moresco who was presented with the silver medal for leading amateur.

Donegan was just two shots behind compatriot Leona Maguire, who also shot a 77. The Cavan woman finished 16 shots behind Hawaii’s Allise Corpuz in tied 31st on seven-over. Corpuz claimed the title with a final round 69.

“Today was a long day,” said Donegan after her final round. “I’m fighting a bit of an illness at the moment. Woke up feeling horrible and I didn’t have much energy, to be honest.

“Finally got up-and-down on 17 and then to hit one out of the seaweed on to the fairway and then hit a shot into that – I mean, if you’d told me looking at my drive coming off 18 with a par I’d be taking it. But no, feeling very, very thankful right now to have my friends here and just everyone who’s out here supporting me.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better week. My goal was to make the cut. And then obviously today is disappointing, but I’m coming off a long stretch of events, and unfortunately today I didn’t feel great yesterday, and I knew I was kind of getting a bit sick, and then today I have no energy and a bit of a cold and stuff.

“So happy with how the week went, and I can’t thank the USGA and all the fans enough for everything, really. And my coach Gary from Glenlo Abbey and everyone at home as well supporting me.”

The 21 year-old has her sights set on contesting the Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle next month.

“I have a final qualifier for The Open, and then I have the Irish Open at Dromoland Castle hopefully. If they give me an invite. I got invited last year so hopefully that again this year. And it’s only 10 minutes from my house, which will be very nice.”