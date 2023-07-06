Irish amateur Aine Donegan makes stunning US Open start with three-under 69 at Pebble Beach

Irish amateur Aine Donegan drives from the 10th tee during the first round of the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lahinch amateur Aine Donegan brought all her links nous to bear at the famed Pebble Beach in Monterey, California on Thursday to take the early clubhouse lead at one stage in the first round of the US Women’s Open.

The 21-year-old Louisiana State University student made light of the fact that her clubs arrived late, and that when she unpacked them the head of her driver had snapped off, with a stunning round of three-under 69.

That left here one clear of fellow amateur Benedetta Moresco and Korean star Amy Yang on two under.

Donegan got off to a poor start to her first round with back-to-back bogeys after teeing off from the 10th. But a stunning eagle two on the short par-four 15th, when she holed out from 96 yards, and a birdie on the par-three 17th saw her turn in one-under 35.

She started her back nine with a bogey at the first before a stunning run of four birdies in the next five holes saw her move into a share of the lead on four under with China’s Lin Xiyu.

A bogey on her closing hole, the ninth, dropped her back to three under. South Korea’s Hae Ran Ryu would join her on three under in the clubhouse in the early stages.

Donegan qualified for her first Major through US Open qualifying. She has been living the life in California, having already played with great Annika Sorenstam in a practice round.

Leona Maguire is among the later starters at Pebble Beach as she goes in search of a first Major victory.