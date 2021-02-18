Hurling sin-bin may be introduced without significant trial period

The new rule to introduce a sin-binning in hurling and the awarding of a penalty for fouls that deliberately deny goal-scoring opportunities may end up being introduced for the 2021 championship without any significant trial period.

If passed at Congress at the end of the month, only requiring a simple majority, the new playing rules were originally intended to be tested out during the league, ahead of the start of the 2021 championship. Given the continued uncertainty whether or not the league will now precede the championship, the GAA have conceded the only likely trial period, outside the league, would be during a regime of challenge games.

Motion 20 is one of 47 motions approved for Congress (only 37 of which will be voted on this time, the remaining 10 deferred to a special congress in the autumn) and firstly addresses the matter of a sin-binning in hurling, and proposes the following: fouls on “an attacking player with a goal scoring opportunity, either inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc, (a) To pull down an opponent or (b) To trip an opponent with hands, arm, leg, foot, or hurley or (c) To use the hurley in a careless manner (5.6) the following penalties shall apply: A Penalty Puck shall be awarded to the team affected; additional to being issued a Caution (Yellow Card), the offender shall be sent to the Sin Bin for 10 minutes.”

Also, if considered a Category II Infraction (Cynical Behaviour) on an attacking player with a goal scoring opportunity, “either inside the 20-meter line or the semi-circular arc, a penalty kick shall be awarded to the team affected.”

Given the proposal is to introduce the reform on a trial basis in this year’s championship, it would only require a simple majority, rather than the 60 per cent needed for a permanent rule change.

The head of the GAA’s referees development committee Willie Barrett has already spoken forcefully in favour of measures to deter cynical play, which were originally advanced by the standing committee on the on the playing rules (SCPR).

“I’d welcome it,” Barrett told this newspaper. “If this motion is passed it would have a big bearing. In the interests of both games, we need to address the amount of cynical fouling we’ve seen in the recent championship season - in both football and hurling.”

In the hurling championship the season’s fouls were bookended with examples: firstly, Dublin’s Danny Sutcliffe using his hurl to trip Laois’s Paddy Purcell on the first weekend; to Waterford’s Stephen Bennett being hauled down by Will O’Donoghue late in the All-Ireland final despite Limerick having it well won by then.

However Cork captain hurling Patrick Horgan has also criticised any proposal to punish cynical fouls in hurling; speaking at the launch of Sports Direct’s new five-year sponsorship of Cork GAA earlier this month, he said: “I wouldn’t be of the idea that a player gets a sin bin or whatever, a black card. I wouldn’t be interested in that. I think we’re trying to change so much about the game, a game that we all love for I don’t know how long, as long as we’re alive I suppose.”

In other motions addressing disciple or other on-field matters, Motion 24 looks to extend the scope of the offence of making racist/sectarian remarks to include referee; Motion 26 will make it an infraction to wave the hurley to obstruct a free taker, and Motion 27 looks to extend current blood sub arrangements to include a suspected head injury.

GAA CONGRESS: SELECT KEY MOTIONS 2021

* To be decided at Special Congress in autumn 2021

Ard Chomhairle Motions

1. Re-define Development Officer Role*

3. Establish Audit And Risk Committees*

Motions for Listing on Congress Clar

4. Adopt Sport Ireland Anti Doping protocols

6. Closed Season defined by Central Council

7. One winning captain accepts trophy

Motions Arising from Ard Chomhairle Rule Interpretation

8. Kick out passed back to goalkeeper results in 13m free



Motions Proposed by Units

9. Walkover is not “net game” for suspension purposes*

10. Player must complete on-line anti-doping training

11. County safety and facilities Officer*

Motions from Calendar Review task Force Report

12. All-Ireland Finals moved forward (creating split season)

14. Remove u20 hurling semi finals

18. New Football Season structures*

19. Alternative New Football Season structures*

Motions from Standing Committee on Playing Rules

(if passed, to come into force four weeks after Congress)

20. Black Card added to hurling cynical foul, plus direct penalty etc

21. Advantage Rule further clarified

24. Extend scope of the offence of making racist/sectarian remark to referee

26. Waving hurley to obstruct a free taker

27. Extend current blood sub arrangements to include a suspected head injury

Motions from International Work Group

29. Re-define international units’ representation at Congress*

35. International player eligibility and licensing*

36. International player gradings*

37. World GAA ad access to DRA*

Motions from Rules Advisory Committee

40. Extensive revision of Club Constitution

41. Hearings jurisdiction includes club executive committee

42. Specific date for Provincial Convention

43. Playing rules motions referred to Standing Committee

44. Clarifying a player’s “other relevant connection” with county