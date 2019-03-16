Matthew Ruane’s goal sees Mayo end Kerry unbeaten run

Kerry 0-11 Mayo 1-10

Kerry’s unbeaten run in the league was ended by Mayo at Austin Stack Park where a goal from Matthew Ruane in the 58th minute tilted the scales in favour of the visitors.

The win puts Mayo now in the hat for a place the league final depending on the final round of results, but this was a victory for James Horan’s men that was built on hard graft on a testing night before a crowd of 10,000 in Tralee.

Jason Doherty had nudged Mayo into a one-point lead when Kevin McLoughlin put Ruane clean through and he drilled lower past Brian Kelly.

Mayo were quick into their stride and had three points on the board before Kerry opened their account in the ninth minute with a point from Seán O’Shea, who finished the half with four points, including two frees.

McLoughlin, with two from play, and one apiece from Jason Doherty and Matthew Ruane accounted for Mayo’s first-half tally in a half which was battered by wind and rain.

Kerry began to assert themselves in the last 10 minutes, a mark from Tommy Walsh and two fine points from Kevin McCarthy giving them an interval lead of 0-7 to 0-4.

KERRY: B Kelly; P Crowley, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaioch; G Crowley, P Murphy, T O’Sullivan; J Barry, M Griffin; D Moynihan, S O’Shea (0-6, three frees, one 45), G O’Brien; K McCarthy(0-2), T Walsh (0-1, mark), S O’Brien.

Subs: D O’Connor (0-1) for McCarthy(45 mins), T O’Shea for Moynihan (47), J O’Donoghue (0-1) for Walsh (58), C Geaney for O’Brien (59).

MAYO: D Clarke; C Barrett, B Harrison, K Higgins; S Coen, M Plunkett, D Vaughan; M Ruane (1-1), S Coen; F McDonagh (0-1), C Loftus, D O’Connor; K McLoughlin (0-2), J Doherty (0-5, five frees), J Durcan.

Subs: A Moran for J Durcan (47), F Boland (0-1) for Loftus (50 mins), R Hennelly for Clarke (inj, 58), L Keegan for Vaughan (65).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).