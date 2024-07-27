‘Considerable’ sunshine over the weekend, with Sunday seeing best of weather

Rain on Saturday morning is set to clear, with bright spells in the afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has indicated that while there will be showers and rain at times this weekend but overall the country will see a considerable amount of sunshine and bright conditions.

Rain, at times heavy, will continue to fall in Leinster and east Ulster this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere.

Rain will clear later this morning with sunshine and occasional showers spreading across the country with highs of 17 to 21 degrees. The showers will die out this evening.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells and a few patches of mist and fog. It is anticipated that it will be a little cool in places with lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

Any mist will clear early on Sunday to leave a dry day with warm spells of hazy sunshine, possibly cloudier later further west. There will be highs of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the midlands and east, in a light to moderate southerly breeze. It will be generally dry overnight on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Monday will start off dry with sunny spells. Light rain and drizzle will develop in the west by early afternoon, it will move slowly eastward through the evening and night. Rainfall amounts will be small and parts of the east and southeast will stay dry. Highs of 17 to 23 degrees are forecast. It will be warmest across the Midlands, east and northeast.

Monday night will be mild with a fair amount of dry weather and some patchy mist or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are forecast.

Tuesday looks set be mainly warm and humid with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and temperatures ranging from highs of 19 to 24 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be warm and humid with temperatures in the low, possibly mid twenties. While there will be a good deal of dry weather with hazy sunshine, some thundery showers could break out.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and humid with a good deal of dry weather, but with rain or showers possible at times, especially on Friday. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 19 to 24 degrees.

Uncertainty surrounds the forecast for next weekend. As it stands it looks like the weather will become more unsettled with rain or showers spreading eastward and temperatures dropping back into the mid to high teens.