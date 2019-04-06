Enniskillen’s St Michael’s College take first Hogan Cup title

St Michael’s College, Enniskillen 1-12 Naas CBS 1-11

St Michael’s College, Enniskillen lifted the Hogan Cup for the first time in their history after a narrow one-point victory over Naas CBS at Croke Park on Saturday.

St Michael’s were very impressive throughout this game and the competition as a whole, with the Fermanagh side possessing some wonderful footballers such as Michael Glynn and Darragh McBrien.

Fermanagh football has made huge strides in recent years and this will be a massive boost to football in the Ulster county.

It was the Kildare school who opened the scoring courtesy of a point from corner forward Eoin Conneff, which was quickly cancelled out after a free from Glynn.

Both sides traded further scores before Naas CBS registered the games opening goal, with Conneff finding the target after a poor kickout to give his side a three-point lead with 13 minutes played.

St Michael’s responded superbly to this set-back with Glynn slotting a placed-ball effort, before Darragh McBrien found the back of the net with a great finish to beat the goalkeeper and give the Ulster side a one-point lead.

The Fermanagh outfit held a 1-6 to 1-4 lead at half-time, after an excellent first-half display from Dominic Corrigan’s charges.

Conor Love’s effort gave St Michael’s a four-point lead heading into the final stages of the match, but Naas CBS came right back at them, registering three successive scores to reduce the deficit to one.

A further score from Love in the fourth minute of stoppage time gave his side breathing space, but Naas were awarded a short-range free in the 66th minute, which Mikey McGovern put over the bar.

A late effort from Alex Beirne sailed harmlessly wide and Rory Hickey blew for full time shortly after, much to the delight of the St Michael’s contingent.

ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE ENNISKILLEN: S McNally; L Flanagan, G Cavanagh, J Horan; A O’Cathain, J Largo-Ellis (0-1), R McHugh; B Horan, J McDade; C Duffy, M Glynn (0-7, four frees, one 45), D McBrien (1-1); P McKervey (0-1), C Love (0-2), T Keenan.

Subs: G Treacy for McKervey (36 mins), G Quigley for Keenan (42), C McAloon for Duffy (61).

NAAS CBS: D Morrissey; J Lawler, C O’Gallachobhair, J Hamill; K Quinn, E Archibold (0-1), P McDermott (0-2); J Cleary, L Broderick; T O’Connor (0-2), A Beirne, D Costello; M McGovern (0-4, three frees), D Hanafin, E Conneff (1-2).

Subs: S Murphy for Hanafin (36 mins), C Boran for O’Gallachobhair (40), R Monaghan for Broderick (43), A Cassidy for Costello (49), H Carroll for Archibold (58), C Murphy for Conneff (60).

Referee: R Hickey (Clare).