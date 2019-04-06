Enniskillen’s St Michael’s College take first Hogan Cup title
Michael Glynn scores seven points as Fermanagh side beat Naas CBS at Croke Park
Josh Largo Ellis of St Michael’s College, Enniskillen is challenged by Naas CBS’s Dermot Hanafin during the Hogan Cup Final at Croke Park. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho
St Michael’s College, Enniskillen 1-12 Naas CBS 1-11
St Michael’s College, Enniskillen lifted the Hogan Cup for the first time in their history after a narrow one-point victory over Naas CBS at Croke Park on Saturday.
St Michael’s were very impressive throughout this game and the competition as a whole, with the Fermanagh side possessing some wonderful footballers such as Michael Glynn and Darragh McBrien.
Fermanagh football has made huge strides in recent years and this will be a massive boost to football in the Ulster county.
It was the Kildare school who opened the scoring courtesy of a point from corner forward Eoin Conneff, which was quickly cancelled out after a free from Glynn.
Both sides traded further scores before Naas CBS registered the games opening goal, with Conneff finding the target after a poor kickout to give his side a three-point lead with 13 minutes played.
St Michael’s responded superbly to this set-back with Glynn slotting a placed-ball effort, before Darragh McBrien found the back of the net with a great finish to beat the goalkeeper and give the Ulster side a one-point lead.
The Fermanagh outfit held a 1-6 to 1-4 lead at half-time, after an excellent first-half display from Dominic Corrigan’s charges.
Conor Love’s effort gave St Michael’s a four-point lead heading into the final stages of the match, but Naas CBS came right back at them, registering three successive scores to reduce the deficit to one.
A further score from Love in the fourth minute of stoppage time gave his side breathing space, but Naas were awarded a short-range free in the 66th minute, which Mikey McGovern put over the bar.
A late effort from Alex Beirne sailed harmlessly wide and Rory Hickey blew for full time shortly after, much to the delight of the St Michael’s contingent.
ST MICHAEL’S COLLEGE ENNISKILLEN: S McNally; L Flanagan, G Cavanagh, J Horan; A O’Cathain, J Largo-Ellis (0-1), R McHugh; B Horan, J McDade; C Duffy, M Glynn (0-7, four frees, one 45), D McBrien (1-1); P McKervey (0-1), C Love (0-2), T Keenan.
Subs: G Treacy for McKervey (36 mins), G Quigley for Keenan (42), C McAloon for Duffy (61).
NAAS CBS: D Morrissey; J Lawler, C O’Gallachobhair, J Hamill; K Quinn, E Archibold (0-1), P McDermott (0-2); J Cleary, L Broderick; T O’Connor (0-2), A Beirne, D Costello; M McGovern (0-4, three frees), D Hanafin, E Conneff (1-2).
Subs: S Murphy for Hanafin (36 mins), C Boran for O’Gallachobhair (40), R Monaghan for Broderick (43), A Cassidy for Costello (49), H Carroll for Archibold (58), C Murphy for Conneff (60).
Referee: R Hickey (Clare).