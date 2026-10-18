Extra-time goal by Conor Hand secures Roscommon title for St Brigid’s

St Brigid's celebrate with the Fahey Cup after defeating Pádraig Pearses at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday. Photograph: Ashley Cahill/Inpho

On a dramatic day of county finals, last season’s All-Ireland runners-up St Brigid’s retained the Roscommon SFC title for the first time since 2017 with a thrilling extra-time victory over rivals Pádraig Pearses at Dr Hyde Park.

Conor Hand appeared to have won it in normal time before substitute Tom Butler landed a dramatic two-pointer to force extra-time.

Man of the Match Hand then struck a decisive goal as Brigid’s took control, with substitutes Charlie O’Carroll and Eddie Nolan making important contributions.

Declan Kenny’s late penalty offered Pearses hope but Brigid’s held firm to claim their 20th county title and retain the Fahey Cup.

Meanwhile, Crossmaglen Rangers claimed a record 48th Armagh SFC title with a hard-fought five-point victory (1-19 to 0-17) over Killeavy, who were chasing a first title since 1948 and raced into an early five-point lead.

Crossmaglen recovered to lead by two at half-time but the sides were level entering the final 10 minutes before Pearse Blessing, who finished with 1-3, struck the decisive goal in the 47th minute.

Oisín O’Neill (0-6) and Cian McConville also impressed as Crossmaglen held off a spirited Killeavy challenge to secure a first title since 2023.

Darron McDonnell and Aaron O'Neill of Crossmaglen Rangers celebrate their win. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

In Cavan, Gowna also got their hands on the cup for the first time in three years with a 4-17 to 0-14 demolition of holders Kingscourt Stars at Kingspan Breffni.

Vinny Corey’s men dominated from the outset, racing into a 3-9 to 0-7 interval lead with goals from Oisín Pierson, Seanie Hartin and Conor Casey.

Kingscourt, who had beaten Gowna by nine points in last year’s decider, never recovered as the winners controlled proceedings throughout.

Full-back Cillian Brady, who was outstanding, added a fourth goal late on as Gowna, with 13 different scorers, completed a memorable victory – and set up an Ulster clash, incidentally, with Crossmaglen.

Conor Brady of Gowna with the cup after winning the Cavan SFC final at Kingspan Breffni Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Over the road in Louth, Newtown Blues and St Mochta’s must do it all again after playing out a 1-15 apiece draw.

Declan Byrne’s dramatic injury-time two-point free earned St Mochta’s a replay after the Blues had led by five in the second half, with Emmett Carolan netting.

Byrne’s late heroics levelled matters before county man Ciaran Downey was off-target with a two-point free which would have won it.

Ulster champions Scotstown made it 11 county SFC crowns since 2013 as they eclipsed Truagh 1-22 to 0-10 in the Monaghan final.

Captain Rory Beggan landed four two-point frees as Scotstown pulled away in the closing stages. They led by nine in the first half and five at the break; Truagh had reduced the deficit to four points after 40 minutes but failed to score again, with Scotstown registering 11 unanswered points to seal an emphatic victory, Max Maguire chipping in with 0-5.

Truagh Gaels' Darren O'Neill and Kieran Hughes of Scotstown in the Monaghan SFC final at St Tiernach's Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

In the southeast, Kilanerin claimed their first Wexford SFC title since 2008 with a 1-15 to 0-12 victory over St Martin’s at Wexford Park.

Substitute Vincent Higgins struck the decisive goal in the 52nd minute for Pádraig Murphy’s side.

St Martin’s had led by two points early in the second half but Kilanerin turned the contest with three quick-fire two-pointers from brothers Seán, Niall and Páraic Hughes.

Higgins then found the net following excellent approach play from Niall Hughes and Micheál McGonigle, sealing a memorable triumph for the north Wexford club.

Jordan Morris of Kingscourt, dejected after the match, gets a high-five from a young supporter. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

In Carlow, Rathvilly gained revenge for last year’s final defeat as they dethroned Old Leighlin with a 0-14 to 1-8 victory at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Cathal Coughlan’s early goal kept Old Leighlin in contention but Rathvilly, who saw an early Conor Doyle penalty go over the bar, led 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time and maintained their advantage thereafter.

Doyle, Liam Gavin and substitutes Brynn Nolan and Eric Molloy made important scoring contributions before Doyle landed the insurance point to seal a deserved victory.

There were emotional scenes as Loughmore-Castleiney claimed their 17th Tipperary SFC title with a hard-fought two-point victory over Clonmel Commercials at Semple Stadium.

Man of the Match Liam McGrath contributed seven points, while late scores from Joey Quinn and John McGrath secured the win.

The 2024 dual champions became the first recipients of the Philly Ryan Cup, presented in memory of the late Tipperary football manager, with Jarlath Burns in attendance as Ryan’s wife, Anna, presented the cup to winning captain Brian McGrath.

It was Loughmore’s third successive county final victory over Commercials, following their triumphs in 2021 and 2024, while Noel McGrath collected his 11th senior county medal.

Conor O'Donnell of St. Eunan's celebrates after the Donegal SFC final in Ballybofey. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

The Donegal final was again closely contested as Ciaran Moore struck the winning point with the final kick as St Eunan’s snatched victory over holders Naomh Conaill at MacCumhaill Park.

In a thrilling finish, substitute Charlie McGuinness appeared to have won it for Naomh Conaill, for whom Australia-bound Finbarr Roarty lined out, before Niall O’Donnell levelled and Moore completed the turnaround.

Ethan O’Donnell had goaled for Naomh Conaill while James Kelly netted for St Eunan’s in a gripping second half. Moore finished with four points as the Letterkenny side reclaimed the Dr Maguire Cup in sensational fashion.

History was made in Antrim as St Brigid’s claimed their first SFC title with a thrilling two-point victory over Rossa at a sold-out Corrigan Park.

Ronan McGrady and JJ Higgins starred as Brigid’s established a two-point interval lead before Diarmaid Rogan’s second-half goal swung momentum the way of the city club.

The sides traded scores in a gripping final quarter, with Dominic McEnhill drawing Rossa level through a two-pointer. However, Higgins struck crucial late points to secure a historic triumph for St Brigid’s, finishing with seven points as “the Biddies” celebrated their maiden county crown.

Elsewhere, Éire Óg, Ennis completed a historic Clare SFC three-in-a-row with a 2-15 to 1-10 victory over Kilmurry Ibrickane at Cusack Park.

Mark McInerney starred with 1-6 as the champions secured their fifth title in six seasons.

McInerney’s early goal established control before Darren Moroney added a late second, sealing Éire Óg’s place in the history books; the previous most recent three-in-a-row was achieved by Kilrush in the 1970s.

Edendork supporters at Healy Park, Tyrone. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Finally, the Tyrone final also finished in stalemate as Darren McCurry’s dramatic last-gasp two-pointer earned first-time finalists Edendork a replay against Errigal Ciaran.

Errigal, missing Darragh Canavan whose brother Ruairi only came on, led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time before substitute Fiachra Nelis goaled for Edendork with his first touch.

Errigal appeared to have snatched victory through late scores from Eoin Kelly and Aodhan Quinn, but McCurry’s long-range effort, awarded after consultation between officials, ensured a draw.