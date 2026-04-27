‘We’re no soft touch’: Ben O’Connor lauds his Cork battlers after edging out Limerick

On the Cork sideline at the final whistle, everyone had a dance partner. Ben O’Connor grabbed the nearest man and in some variety of a three-hand reel he moved to the next man, and the next. For Cork, it was only round two of the championship, but in Munster very few games are traded at face value.

Cork scored the last three points to beat Limerick by two – 2-22 to 1-23 – in a game of excruciating tension and volatility. Limerick played with 14 men for the closing 20 minutes after their captain Cian Lynch was sent off for jabbing Tim O’Mahony twice with the hurley, but in the time that remained nothing aligned with simple expectations.

Limerick recovered the lead in the 68th minute after a free from Diarmaid Byrnes smooth-talked its way into the Cork goal. If it was cricket, the batsman would have said he was beaten by a slower delivery. Either way, Patrick Collins should have saved it.

For the first time since last year’s All-Ireland final, Cork found themselves under pressure when it mattered. For them, the consequences of losing this game against 14 men didn’t bear thinking about. Instead, they dug it out. Fitzgibbon forced the free that drew the game level and scored the clincher in the fifth minute of stoppage time. In between, Alan Connolly landed a clutch free from nearly halfway to restore Cork’s lead. None of these things could be taken for granted.

After what happened in Croke Park last July, Cork’s temperament is always under scrutiny. In April there are no repeat exams for the All-Ireland, but they can only meet the challenges as they arise. Cork trailed by seven points, twice, in the opening quarter and were being hurled up a stick. They had to survive that too.

“Obviously those lads came under pressure at some stage in the first half when we were down by six or seven points,” said O’Connor. “That had to come into people’s heads [about the second half of the All-Ireland final] but it didn’t come into the heads of the lads out there.

“I’m delighted with them. We’ve a lot of work done with Eric Baxter and Gerry Hussey (sports psychologists) as well. We all make mistakes in all walks of life. Them lads make mistakes as well but they’re trying to do the right thing all the time.

Limerick manager John Kiely (left) and coach Paul Kinnerk both rue a missed chance during Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship match against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“There are questions asked of our fellas mentally, that they’re mentally weak. Them fellas aren’t mentally weak at all. Delighted with them two weeks in a row that when the pressure really came on they were able to get into the battle. Anyone that we play we’ll outbattle them if it comes to it. We like to play nice hurling but people have us down as a soft touch – we’re no soft touch.”

It was Limerick’s fourth loss to Cork in their last five championship meetings and like all the others, they will have regrets. Even before Lynch was sent off, they had been on the receiving end of a nine-point swing, which, for many years, would have been against their religion. When they had periods of dominance they were accustomed to taking the game away from their opponents. They have lost that certainty.

Limerick put huge store on efficiency too, but there was a critical period in the third quarter when they had Cork on the rack and hit four wides under minimal pressure. In tennis, they would be classed as unforced errors.

After the sending-off, they needed five or 10 minutes to clear their heads, but they regrouped and came at Cork again. Unlike Limerick at their peak, though, their bench no longer has the capacity to turn a game and just like the last time they came to Páirc Uí Chaoimh two years ago, they were beaten down the home stretch.

“It was a really, really tight game,” said Limerick manager John Kiely. “There was never going to be a whole pile between us. It was really, really tight. Obviously, there was the sending off then and I thought our response to that by the players was really super. Again, we gave ourselves a chance to win the game.

“Just turned over one or two balls here and there and missed a couple of chances. That would have probably seen us across the line, or at least get something out of the game. We gave ourselves an opportunity. We didn’t take it today. If we play like that next weekend, we’ll give ourselves a chance again.”

Limerick travel to Ennis next Sunday without Lynch and Aaron Gillane. Cork have 13 days before they play a resurgent Waterford, but they are sweating on the fitness of Ciarán Joyce and Rob Downey, both of whom left the field with knee injuries; Joyce sounds like the bigger concern.

Either way, the carousel keeps turning. Full speed.