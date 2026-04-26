Limerick left with deja vu against Cork, but nothing settled in seesawing clash of titans

Munster SHC: Cork 2-22 Limerick 1-23

The numbers always add up to something in the end and are coerced into making sense. Sometimes, though, that line of reason falls down. Cork scored the last three points, all of them in stoppage time, to win a game that slipped in and out their grasp. Reduced to 14 men for the closing 20 minutes, Limerick wriggled on the hook for all their worth.

In a game of chapters, the final quarter resolved the outcome without tying up all the loose ends. With an extra man Cork struggled badly to close the game out, but when they fell behind with two minutes of normal time remaining, their response was composed and emphatic. Cork can’t answer all the questions about them at once. Their nerve held.

Limerick have only beaten Cork once now in their last five championship meetings. Losing Aaron Gillane to injury during the week and Cian Lynch to a straight red card after 50 minutes will make them wonder what might have been, but that has been a recurring pattern in Limerick’s defeats to Cork since 2024. They keep thinking they should have won.

Eight years ago, at the very beginning of Limerick’s journey under John Kiely, they drew with Cork in a thunderous match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh after being reduced to 14 men. It was one of the first statement performances in the life of this group and they so nearly reprised it here.

With two minutes left, an unthreatening Limerick free from outside the Cork D was moved to a central position on the Cork 21 after Damien Cahalane was penalised for dissent. Diarmaid Byrnes trotted up from wing back, and despite pleas from Kiely and at least two Limerick players to take his point, Byrnes went for goal. His shot was poorly struck and bounced too early, but it squirmed past Patrick Collins in the Cork goal.

That made the score 1-23 to 2-19 and put them in front for the first time in 24 minutes. There was a gun to Cork’s head. In Cork’s next attack, though, Darragh Fitzgibbon was floored by a frontal charge from Mike Casey. Alan Connolly scored that free to level the scores and landed another a minute later after the excellent Mark Coleman drew a foul near the sideline.

Limerick’s Cian Lynch runs to the line after being shown a red card during Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship defeat against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The reliability of Connolly’s free-taking has been queried at various times this year but the opportunity to put Cork in front was from a difficult angle, outside the Limerick 65, and he nailed it. In the final minute of stoppage time, Fitzgibbon finished the scoring with a sweet point on the run.

Cork, though, were jumpy and inefficient with the ball after Limerick were reduced to 14 men. They twice went three points up but never looked like putting Limerick to the sword. The outstanding Nickie Quaid made an unfathomable close-range save from Barry Walsh, deflecting the ball on to the post and reacting first to the rebound, but it was the only goal chance Cork created with an extra man. As the Rebels started to gasp for air, Limerick sensed their chance.

In the circumstances, a defeat would have been hugely damaging for Cork. Ultimately, they found a way. Having suffered badly on their puck-outs in the opening quarter especially, they eventually harvested 1-10 from their own restarts and 0-8 from their opponents’. In contrast, Limerick only managed 0-10 from puck-outs on both sides of the ball.

The only stat where Limerick hurt Cork was on turnovers; from that source, they picked up 1-13 to Cork’s 1-7. Limerick’s shooting, though, failed them during a key period, just before Lynch was sent off, when Cork were wobbling and Limerick hit four wides in quick succession. In the end, that counted too.

Just like in the league final three weeks ago Limerick raced into a commanding lead. After 17 minutes they were 0-10 to 0-3 in front having completely dominated the shape and flow of the game. They defused Cork’s long puck-outs and had no trouble finding a receiver on their own restarts.

They moved the ball with customary rhythm and precision. As usual, their half forwards dropped deep to link the play and because Cork’s ball retention was so poor in Limerick’s half, the Cork defence was being dragged in all directions.

Cork’s Alan Connolly scores a goal past Limerick’s Nickie Quaid. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Cork failed to score in the opening 10 minutes, by which time Limerick had landed five points and counting. Shane O’Brien hit two early points, Byrnes scored a beauty from long range and by the time Aidan O’Connor scored his third point after 14 minutes, Lynch already had four assists.

The game took its first big turn when William O’Donoghue was mugged in the Limerick D and Shane Barrett hit a fierce shot, low to Quaid’s right. Cork scored 1-4 without reply to draw level for the first time before Limerick recovered the lead with the last two points of the half.

Nothing much changed after the break until Connolly broke through for Cork’s second goal in the 48th minute after terrific work by Brian Hayes. It triggered a convulsive period in the match. Two minutes later, Lynch was sent off for striking and in the modern game the odds against a team surviving with 14 men are more prohibitive than ever. Limerick, though, regrouped on the hoof and made a good fist of it. Cork helped them.

No endings here. The story continues.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, C Joyce, S O’Donoghue; M Coleman, R Downey, E Downey (0-1); T O’Mahony (0-1, f), T O’Connell (0-1); D Fitzgibbon (0-5, 2f), S Barrett (1-2), B Walsh; A Connolly (1-8, 7f), W Buckley (0-2), B Hayes (0-2).

Subs: D Cahalane for Joyce (5 mins); A Walsh for Connolly (47-53); D Healy for Buckley (52); R O’Flynn for B Walsh (70+2); G Millerick for R Downey (70+5).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes (1-2, 1f), W O’Donoghue, K Hayes; A English (0-2), C Lynch; G Hegarty (0-2), A O’Connor (0-7, 3f, 1 65), C O’Neill (0-4), P Casey (0-3), S O’Brien (0-3), D Reidy.

Subs: D O’Donovan for Reidy (54 mins); T Morrissey for Casey (62); C Coughlan for O’Brien (68).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).