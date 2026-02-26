RTÉ receives €3m for 50% share of GAAGO

RTÉ said it will use the proceeds of the sale to invest in regional studios and production facilities. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

RTÉ has received €3 million from the GAA for its 50 per cent share in the Gaelic games streaming platform, GAAGO.

The broadcaster confirmed the payment was received on Thursday, a year on from the initial agreement in principle which was reached in February 2025.

GAAGO was set-up as a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ in 2014, and after RTÉ announced its intention to sell its stake last year, the GAA confirmed the streaming service would be rebranded as GAA+.

With the sale of its share in GAAGO now complete, RTÉ said it will use the proceeds “to invest in its regional studios and production facilities, particularly in Cork, Limerick and Galway.”

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst described GAAGO as a “game changer” for fans of Gaelic games around the world.

“I want to thank all of those who contributed their knowledge and expertise to the vital establishment of GAAGO and acknowledge the successful collaboration with the GAA as the service developed, particularly during the pandemic period when people could not physically attend their beloved games,” Bakhurst added.

“The completion of the sale means that we can make good on our commitment to reinvest these funds in the production of programming and content for audiences, particularly in our regional production studios and facilities outside Dublin.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish the GAA continued success with its GAA+ service and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them in supporting Ireland’s national games for many years to come.”