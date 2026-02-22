Waterford fall narrowly short in typical Kilkenny endgame

NHL Division 1A: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 1-20

So, a team goes into injury-time against Kilkenny leading by a point. What could possibly happen next?

It was Martin Keoghan who fired the equaliser seconds after a long-range free from Stephen Bennett had fallen short and a free out awarded. John Donnelly was then fouled by a combination of Jamie Barron and Seán Mackey and Cian Kenny shot the winning free in the 76th minute.

Manager Derek Lyng greeted this narrowest of wins with cheerful relief.

“It’s great to pick up the win when you’re at home. At the end, it looked like the momentum had gone with Waterford and I think the way we finished the game was really pleasing. We made lots of mistakes, particularly in the second half. But we’re really happy with how we responded and kept going.”

Waterford had done so well in the second half at Nowlan Park before 7,466 spectators. Having surged before the break to go in just a point behind, 0-13 to 1-11, they overcame the difficulty of having to face a fresh breeze in the second half, scored their goal, painstakingly inched in front only to get caught in the last two minutes of play.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett with Kilkenny's Mikey Butler. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Stephen Bennett, defying medical science to make his first start of the season, overcame a sluggish start to make a real impact after half-time. His driving run set up Seán Walsh for a 41st-minute goal – well taken from a tight angle and he led the resistance up front.

This was an important fixture for both teams, who had both beaten Offaly, because Waterford’s win over Limerick – looking better every week as John Kiely’s team pick up momentum – gave them a crucial edge.

A win for the visitors would probably have granted them safe passage through the season, but now they have to cope with Kilkenny having a superior head-to-head. Of course, the schedule isn’t over yet and Galway still have to play them both, but this was a most welcome result for the Leinster champions.

They had started strongly and in the eighth minute Keoghan turned over Aaron O’Neill, casually making his way upfield and racing in on goal but Billy Nolan saved, only for the rebound to fall nicely for the attacker and he whipped into the net.

The lead got out to six at one point, 1-6 to 0-3 in the 21st minute, before Waterford reared up and made a contest of it. Four minutes later, captain Mark Fitzgerald, who was superb at full back, was quickly out to a ball and swept over a point for good measure.

Kilkenny's Jordan Molloy in action against Waterford's Reuben Halloran. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

It was the first of five unanswered points in three minutes. Shane Bennett, another who put in a commanding performance, Paddy Leavey, Mikey Kiely and Jamie Barron all scored and the margin was down to one, where it remained at half-time after a dam-burst of scores, flying over at a rate of well over one a minute.

Kilkenny still looked more likely. They had a good grip on the opposition forwards – most of the conceded scores were from out the field – and the returning David Blanchfield had an energetic game at centrefield with their lively forwards creating good chances – even if neither side’s conversion rate impressed.

Mikey Butler had a good match, at one stage running on to a quick free to snipe a point, whereas Liam Moore was also effective in the first half, ending with 0-2 from play.

In the second half the Walsh goal tied up the match at 1-13 apiece and it proceeded neck-and-neck from there. Waterford squandered chances to cause more pain – a couple of artful blocks helped to limit the damage – in the five minutes after Patrick Curran had given them the lead, 1-13 to 1-4, and then Keoghan struck for an equaliser.

The contrasting economy of effort sounded an ominous note for Waterford, but their consistent effort looked to have got them into a winning position.

Lyng accepted his team had overcooked a few balls, considering the wind.

“Yeah, I would say it did. Again, we had chances there and just a little bit more composure. We probably could have picked off a few more scores.”

Waterford manager Peter Queally lamented the narrow defeat.

“It looked like we were in control, then going into injury time when we went two points up. But typically, Kenny, you know, you never have them beating until you’re on the bus going home, so they got the last three points to get the win for them.

“So, yeah, it’s a tough one for us to accept now.”

KILKENNY: E Murphy; R Garrett, M Carey, M Butler (0-1); K Doyle, D Corcoran (0-1), P Deegan; J Molloy (0-1), D Blanchfield (0-2); L Moore (0-2), E Cody (0-2), C Kenny (0-7, 6f); T Clifford (0-1), S Donnelly, M Keoghan (1-2). Subs: J Donnelly (0-1) for Clifford (44 mins), E McDermott (0-1) for S Donnelly (50), R Reid for Butler (64), M Brennan for Moore (68), L Connellan for Molloy (76).

WATERFORD: B Nolan; A O’Neill, M Fitzgerald (0-1), C Keane; P Leavey (0-1), I Daly, Shane Bennett (0-2); C Lyons, J Barron (0-2); M Kiely (0-1), K Mahony, R Halloran (0-1); Stephen Bennett (0-5, 2f, 1′65), S Walsh (1-2), C Treen (0-1). Subs: S Mackey (0-3) for Lyons (31 mins), P Curran (0-1) for Treen (h-t), J Prendergast for Keane (40), D Hutchinson for Mahony (53).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).