Dr Harty Cup: Eoghan Doughan stars as Nenagh CBS win title against St Flannan’s

Dr Harty Cup final: Nenagh CBS 0-20 St Flannan’s College, Ennis 0-18

Eoghan Doughan struck 0-12 in a man-of-the-match performance before lifting Nenagh CBS’s second Harty Cup in front of 6,909 fans after a fierce tussle with St Flannan’s at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg.

It took over a century for the north Tipperary school’s first Harty title to arrive. Their second came just two years later at the same venue by battling back from five points behind against the hometown side.

Captain Doughan, the sole remaining starter from that triumph, took his total to 4-63 across six games as they delivered a 20th Harty title for Tipp schools, and the county’s fourth in a row.

It piled more final misery on Flannan’s, who lost the corresponding Dean Ryan final to Nenagh two years ago and the Harty final to Thurles CBS last year.

Flannan’s opened brightly to open a five-point lead. Darragh McNamara and Thomas O’Connor got them motoring. Harry Doherty tagged on two frees and Isaac Hassett grabbed another from play.

Trailing by 0-8 to 0-3, Nenagh moved Doughan into full forward. In the final 10 minutes of the half, the Moneygall stickman scored points off left and right from either sideline and one from a long ball into the square.

Flannan’s didn’t hit back-to-back points for the remainder of the half and needed Doherty’s fourth point to level at the break; 0-11 apiece.

McNamara’s third nudged Flannan’s ahead, but Doughan and Joe O’Dwyer got Nenagh back in front.

Flannan’s came back with three consecutive points. Doherty slotted two placed balls and Colm Daly hit the lead score.

Nenagh had not scored for 11 minutes now. O’Dwyer sparked them to life with a 51st-minute equaliser. The Burgess corner forward won the first of two Doughan frees and Hackett added the other for a 0-20 to 0-17 lead.

Doherty’s eighth point cut the deficit before Patrick Ryan’s attempt at a clinching goal was blocked by Darragh Murrihy. But once Nenagh choked up the final ball into the square, they were champions again.

NENAGH CBS: P McCormack; D Fogarty, S Cleary, Cormac Kennedy; E Jones, D O’Dwyer (0-1), J Grace; H Healy, A Duff (0-2); P Ryan (0-1), E Doughan (0-12, 8f), P Cahalan; J O’Dwyer (0-2), P Hackett (0-2), É Tucker.

Subs: T Boland for J O’Dwyer (26-h-t, blood), Boland for Tucker (h-t), R McGrath for Cahalan (44), KJ Dunne for Healy (48), Charlie Kennedy for J O’Dwyer (60+1), D McKelvey for Hackett (60+4).

ST FLANNAN’S: L Talty; D Ball, S McNamara, D Murrihy; J Cullinan, C Hill, C Daly (0-1); G Ball (0-1), I Hassett (0-1); H Doherty (0-8, 5f, 1 65), P Finneran (0-1), R Ralph; E O’Connor (0-1), T O’Connor (0-2), D McNamara (0-3).

Subs: J Barry for D Ball (28-29, blood), Barry for Hassett (38), J Keane-Hayes for Finneran (45), B Talty for Ralph (53), D Loftus for E O’Connor (56).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).