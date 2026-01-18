Shea Malone shines in Donegal McKenna Cup win, Cork seal precious Killarney triumph

Donegal's Shea Malone sends the ball towards goal despite the best efforts of Monaghan's Oisin Monahan and Ryan Wylie in the McKenna Cup final at Healy Park, Tyrone. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Rookie Shea Malone was the name on most supporters’ lips at Healy Park in Omagh as Donegal made light work of Monaghan in the McKenna Cup final. Eleven of the starting 15 from last year’s All-Ireland final started in this 2-17 to 0-11 win, but Michael Murphy was a notable absentee

Malone (20), who played League of Ireland soccer with Sligo Rovers until switching codes, scored 2-1 against the Farney. Ahead by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break against wasteful opponents, Donegal pushed on in the second half when Jason McGee, Ryan McHugh and Eoghán Bán Gallagher were among those sprung from the bench.

Malone’s second goal on 53 minutes ended the contest, as Donegal – who face Dublin in their National League opener – moved clear. Conor O’Donnell was busy pulling the strings and goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany chipped in with a pair of two-point frees.

Monaghan never really got going, despite introducing captain Micheál Bannigan and speedster Stephen O’Hanlon, with goalkeeper Kian Mulligan stroking over a 45 during his half-hour cameo.

Elsewhere, Cork produced that rare thing – a win in Killarney – with a Chris Óg Jones free sealing a 0-16 to 0-15 win in the McGrath Cup final. Hosts Kerry led by 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time with Sean O’Shea, David Clifford and Tony Brosnan among the scorers. However, Cork turned it around and dominated the second half, with Jones, Sean McDonnell and Brian Hurley to the fore.

Hurley came on for Steven Sherlock at half-time and went on to land 0-5. His two-point free briefly put Cork in front for the first time since early in the contest. There were more swings to come, until Jones landed the decisive score in added time as John Cleary’s men claimed a third McGrath Cup in succession.

In Mallow, the Limerick hurlers registered a comfortable 0-23 to 0-15 win over Waterford in the final of the Munster League – their fourth time claiming the title in six seasons.

Aidan O’Connor led the way with 0-11 from centre-forward and the Treaty pulled away after the break, having led 0-11 to 0-10 at the midway point.

Limerick’s bench added further momentum through Ethan Hurley, Cathal O’Neill and Adam English as they ran out clear winners.

There were dramatic scenes at Parnell Park, as Galway claimed the Walsh Cup in a penalty shoot-out victory against Dublin.

Conor Cooney’s long-range free four minutes into stoppage time drew the Tribesmen level, at 2-13 to 1-16, and forced the shoot-out. Goalkeeper Éanna Murphy went from villain to hero, missing a penalty but saving from Cian O’Sullivan and Conor Donohoe.

Evan Nilan, who was man of the match with 0-7, led the way for Galway, while with Conor Whelan netted their goal. Dublin had surged clear with first-half goals from Ollie Gaffney and Conor Burke and again led after Donal Burke’s penalty early in the second half.

Weekend results

McGrath Cup final: Kerry 0-15 Cork 0-16

McKenna Cup final: Donegal 2-17 Monaghan 0-11

Connacht League Plate final: Leitrim 1-9 London 3-12

Connacht League final: Galway 2-12 Mayo 1-14

Walsh Cup: Dublin 2-13 Galway 1-16 (Galway won 2-1 on penalties)