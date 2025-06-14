Tailteann Cup: Two league finals revisited with last four on the horizon

Saturday

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Kildare v Offaly, St Conleth’s Park, 6.30pm – One of two divisional finals from the spring to be restaged in the quarter-finals gives the home team the possibility of revenge for their two league defeats. Offaly made them look slow and ponderous in Croke Park, but Kildare have improved in the meantime, whereas Mickey Harte’s team got caught by Laois. A big crowd is expected. Verdict: Kildare

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, 5pm – Fermanagh got off to the worst of starts when beaten by Carlow, but have impressed since. Home advantage gives them an edge although Sligo have been consistently competitive in the Tailteann when contesting it. Verdict: Sligo

Sunday

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Limerick v Wexford, Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm (Live on GAA+) – This time, it’s the Division Four final that is being reprised. Wexford were hot favourites back then, but have fallen off a little whereas Limerick have gone from strength to strength with a blip against Cork when Seán Clancy’s early red card derailed them. Wexford are marginal favourites, but it would be no surprise if Limerick clipped them again. Verdict: Limerick

Wicklow v Westmeath, Aughrim, 1.15pm (Live on GAA+) – Westmeath snapped out of their fatal inability to win close matches by giving Laois a trimming in what was expected to be a close match. Wicklow topped their group and will fancy their chances of repeating last year’s championship win. Verdict: Wicklow