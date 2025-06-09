Nicky English: Weary-looking Limerick’s errors allowed Cork confidence to flourish

Limerick’s Shane O'Brien and Damien Cahalane of Cork battle it out during Saturday's Munster SHC final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The key phase in Saturday’s scrappy but thrilling Munster final was the 10 minutes before half-time when Cork recovered from a one-point deficit to outscore Limerick by 1-5 to 0-3. This gave Cork all the belief they needed; they had taken the champions’ best shots and were still afloat.

That 1-14 to 1-10 lead gave them something to work with and reflected a change in fortunes. It was always possible that Limerick’s comprehensive victory in the clash between the sides three weeks ago might take the edge off John Kiely’s team and drive Cork on, but the Rebels couldn’t go into the game expecting that to be the case.

Limerick settled themselves swiftly. In the first 20 minutes, Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes were hitting the levels of the round-robin match.

But Darragh Fitzgibbon began to impose his game at midfield and Shane Barrett ended the half with 1-3 from play. Cork now had something to work with.

It was uncharacteristic stuff from Limerick, or at least stuff we’re not used to seeing. Their established KPI (key performance indicator) – the 30-point mark – wasn’t reached, but that has been a feature of their season. Only in the first match against Cork did they achieve that tally. At the weekend, they again fell short.

There always appeared to be something holding them back. I made a note in the 50th minute that Limerick were in control after the second goal by Shane O’Brien, but they went on to shoot some terrible wides. Instead of stretching away, they let Cork stay in it.

Damien Cahalane was an example of Cork’s resilience. He hasn’t been first-choice for a while, but he battled away and even got up the pitch for a score. He’d have been in trouble if Aaron Gillane’s free at the end of extra-time won it for Limerick, but overall it was a brave performance.

Nothing highlighted Limerick’s problems more than the usually ultra-reliable Nickie Quaid fumbling a ball over the endline for the equalising 65. That and the six wides in extra-time killed them.

It all ended with a succession of very ordinary penalties that I had to watch back on video because my train was due to leave before they were finished. This just underlined how crazy the scheduling is. You could have filled Croke Park for the replay, so it represents a serious loss of income for the Munster Council.

There has to be a structure that allows matches like this to be played out and not have spectators running from venues into the dusk to catch trains.

Kilkenny's TJ Reid scores a goal in the Leinster SHC final against Galway at Croke Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Many people had also left Croke Park on Sunday before Galway showed any signs of life. The late revival came out of nowhere. By the time Cathal Mannion had engineered a goal for Brian Concannon and added a point, the Tribesmen had scored 1-6 without reply and the margin was down to four. It merely served to wake Kilkenny up.

TJ Reid, still defying age and gravity, caught a fantastic ball and gave it back to Adrian Mullen, who scored a good point. For the next high ball towards the Kilkenny goal, Huw Lawlor reached into the skies and caught it before going on a gallop and providing a scoring pass for Billy Ryan.

The match was a pale imitation of the Munster final, but it was claustrophobic and intense and crucially, exciting. Hurling has largely lacked excitement this year. I’d revalue the goal to four points to try to inject some adrenalin into matches.

Kilkenny didn’t convince me that they’re contenders. They did what they had to do and Derek Lyng deserves credit for getting consistent performances out of them, but that’s a Leinster six-in-a-row and they’re no closer to an All-Ireland.

Kilkenny will likely face Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final, which will be a serious test of their mettle.

A mention of the refereeing. I get the idea about letting the game flow, but rules are there for a reason. Fouls are fouls. From the throw-in on Saturday, referee Thomas Walsh appeared to be fighting a losing battle. He even had to jump out of the way of some hitting to get the match started.

Like a schoolteacher, he needed to crack down on that sort of stuff at the start. He could then loosen the reins a little bit later in the game, if he so wished, but only if he had control.

Rules weren’t applied and I don’t think it helped the match because it made the players anxious on both sides. The management teams were up in arms, as was the crowd. Clear fouls went unpunished and I don’t think it helped anyone.

I would also implement some of the new football rules, primarily the clock and hooter, and take timekeeping from referees. Regardless of Limerick’s complaints from Saturday, the innovation has worked well in football and needs to be introduced. The same goes for disciplinary measures on dissent and gamesmanship, which has had a radical impact on misbehaviour.