Skorts vote will require two-thirds majority to pass at next week’s special congress

Is a si m ple ma jori t y needed?

No, for the motion to pass it will need a two-thirds majority.

Is i t a secre t ballo t ?

Yes.

How did th e vo t e go in 2024?

There were two votes at last year’s Congress – Tipperary’s proposal to replace the skort entirely with shorts was defeated with 64 per cent of delegates against such a change.

Britain’s motion on including shorts as part of the playing uniform was also defeated with 45 per cent in favour but 55 per cent against.

Why m igh t th is vo t e pass th en?

A huge wave of public opinion has built behind the movement and failure to pass the motion could do further reputational damage to the Camogie Association.

But the proposal is also to be worded differently. On this occasion it will offer an option for every player – some could choose to wear shorts while others opt for skorts. It would not be a team decision, but an individual choice for each player.

Who will vote on the motion?

Each county board has a delegation ranging from two to six depending on the number of clubs in the county. There will also be Central Council delegates, overseas units, education units and ex-presidents. The Camogie Association was unable to provide an exact figure, but at a maximum the voting strength would be approximately 150.

If passed nex t Thursday , when would players have th e op t ion to choose between shorts and skorts?

The new regulation would become operational two days later on May 24th. So, should the motion be passed, players would have the option for any games due to go ahead that weekend.