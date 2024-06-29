Armagh’s goals the difference as they see off 14-man Roscommon in error-strewn contest

Armagh’s Conor Turbitt celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Roscommon at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Armagh 2-12 Roscommon 0-12

Conor Turbitt’s goal in the 51st minute was the score that ensured Armagh were comfortable in their passage through to the last four of the All-Ireland series this afternoon, allowing them to manage and control the contest throughout the final quarter of their battle against Roscommon’s 14 men.

In theory, the win leaves Kieran McGeeney’s side 140 minutes away from winning back the trophy that he lifted as Orchard County captain 22 years ago. In practise, this was as disjointed and error-ridden as any game that Armagh have produced in 2024, albeit the very greasy conditions didn’t help on that front.

A super start that saw Niall Grimley win the opening throw-in and set up Turbitt for a classy point was truly a false dawn, as the remainder of the first half was dour, with no score for 15 minutes. In contrast to last week in Omagh when Roscommon were incredibly efficient, scoring 0-14 from 17 shots, this time around they were profligate, scoring just 0-4 from 14 first-half attempts, with five dropped short, four wide and a blockdown from Oisín Conaty.

Armagh had six wides of their own, but a powerful surge forward and thunderous finish to the net off the crossbar from Barry McCambridge papered over those cracks. That briefly pushed Armagh 1-3 to 0-1 in front before two Conor Cox frees, sandwiching a Niall Higgins point, left two in it at the break.

[ Armagh 2-12 Roscommon 0-12: As it happened ]

That still felt like a gulf, because Roscommon were hit with the hammer blow of a second yellow card for Ruaidhrí Fallon.

It didn’t seem to matter in the opening minutes of the second half as Dylan Ruane and Eoin McCormack pointed to level the game. And while Stefan Campbell was transformative in the Armagh attack with two second-half points and two assists after being called in, some heroic defending from Brian Stack kept Roscommon in the game throughout the third quarter.

Roscommon’s Ruaidhrí Fallon is sent off by referee Martin McNally at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

When the tide turned, it turned fast. Ronan Daly hit a dreadful wide at the end of a long spell of possession, Armagh punished them with a point from Conaty. On the next kick-out, Turbitt forced Niall Higgins to spill possession. Tiernan Kelly was sharpest in pouncing on the break and a quick pass back to Turbitt left the attacker with just the goalkeeper to beat, which he did in fine style.

Roscommon’s levels of endeavour never dropped, but for all the fine work of players like Stack, Ruane, McCormack, Conor Cox and Daire Cregg, they never asked any questions of Blaine Hughes, and the only reason Armagh didn’t push on and win with a lot more to spare was their own high error count in possession.

Nonetheless, their incredibly consistent season will have at least one more chapter.

ARMAGH: B Hughes; P McGrane, P Burns, A McKay; T Kelly, B McCambridge (1-2, 0-1m), A Forker (0-1); R O’Neill, B Crealey; O Conaty (0-4), N Grimley (0-1), J McElroy; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt (1-2, 0-1f).

Subs: S Campbell (0-2) for Murnin (h-t); O O’Neill for R O’Neill (49 mins); R McQuillan for Forker (temp, 50-58); A Nugent for Grugan (55); C Mackin for Crealey (64); J Duffy for Forker (70).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; N Higgins (0-1), R Fallon, R Dolan; D Murray, B Stack (0-1), E McCormack (0-1); E Smith, S Cunnane; R Daly, D Murtagh (0-1), D Cregg; U Harney, C Cox (0-5, 0-4f), D Smith

Subs: D Ruane (0-2) for Murray (7 mins); C Lennon for Harney (15); A McDermott (0-1) for D Smith (55); C Heneghan for Daly (61); A Glennon for Cunnane 67.

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).