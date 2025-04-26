Football previews: Armagh-Tyrone leads way as last of the provincial final places up for decision

Saturday

Ulster SFC semi-final: Armagh v Tyrone, Clones, 4.45 – Live GAA+

The enduring appeal of the Ulster Championship makes this a compelling fixture. Armagh have lost the last two finals on penalties and, although All-Ireland champions, haven’t won the Anglo-Celt in 17 years. Tyrone last won in 2021 when they went on to add the Sam Maguire.

The teams were tied on seven points in the league, but Tyrone took the drop, having lost the head-to-head to their neighbours. That match in February was one of their poorest performances in the league but Armagh were much closer to full strength, as the Errigal players were still unavailable.

Darragh Canavan’s return is a big plus for Tyrone, who accounted for Cavan in perfunctory style in his absence. When fully engaged, they played a well-integrated game, availing of a wide range of scoring threats, with only two of the starting 15 failing to raise a flag.

They also field their All-Ireland centrefield of Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy after a bit of a scare around the latter’s withdrawal in the quarter-final.

With their defensive priorities last year, Armagh looked like a team that would be unsuited to the Football Review Committee experiment. That masked, however, the fact that they had the players to be more attack-oriented. Ethan Rafferty is back in goal and kicked a couple of two-pointers from play in the league match.

Kieran McGeeney’s injury list is easing and, overall, he has significantly improved depth, even though the current absence of Rian O’Neill is a severe loss.

They weathered an awkward first half against Antrim and pulled away after half-time, but this will be a different level of championship play.

There is a vibrant buzz about Armagh at present despite the burden of being champions, but if any manager can deliver a strategy to upend them, it’s Malachy O’Rourke.

Verdict: Tyrone

Sunday

Leinster SFC semi-finals: Kildare v Louth, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2pm

As has been flagged, this is the most consequential football match of the weekend, albeit not at the upper end of things. The losers here will, in all likelihood, be off to the Tailteann Cup. Whereas not desirable for either, this would spell disaster for Louth, who have been the second-best team in Leinster for the past two years.

They won this fixture a year ago and have been playing in a higher division since. Under Brian Flanagan’s management, Kildare have completed the bounce-back to Division Two but lost three of the last four matches.

The quarter-final win was an impressive overturning of the match momentum, but then again, Westmeath had been making something of an art form of losing tight matches all through the league. They weren’t helped by an injury to Ray Connellan, their most influential player in the first half, and Kevin Feely took over in his absence.

Ger Brennan has been afflicted with injuries all season, but did enough to stay in Division Two and gradually the bodies are healing. Tommy Durnin and All-Star Craig Lennon returned the last day and Sam Mulroy is named to start this weekend, which will be a big addition to the side that beat Laois as he was significant in last year’s semi-final victory.

Laois gave Louth a good test the last day, and Brennan’s side made a strong response, but they will have to raise their game for this. Kildare looked lively in their quarter-final and Darragh Kirwan, Alex Beirne and Ben McCormack turned the screw up front with good support from David Hyland pushing up.

Verdict: Louth

Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin will return for the match against Meath. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin v Meath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 4pm – Live GAA+

Removed from Croke Park for the first time in 45 years, this once box-office attraction has been out of that category for a long time. Meath did well to overcome a predictably lively Offaly challenge in the quarter-final, but they looked very flat in the first half.

Dublin managed to get away fewer shots at goal than Wicklow two weeks ago and won by nine. The perennial provincial champions – this year would be their 15th on the spin – have done badly in the past after starting campaigns poorly. Four years ago, a wan Leinster campaign ended in a first championship defeat for seven years.

The sum of Dublin’s parts – the returning Cluxton, O’Callaghan, Kilkenny and Howard – should be enough to win this even if it doesn’t add up to what it once was. Meath, however, put in a serious challenge four years ago, forcing on their opponents the indignity of scrambling a bit at the end.

It can also be argued that after their closest shave in the province for years – against Kildare in 2023 – they went out the next day and blew Louth apart before later claiming another All-Ireland.

Matthew Costello, who has previously played well in this fixture, Jack Flynn and talented rookie Conor Duke were all big contributors to chasing down Offaly. If they don’t start badly, Meath can be very competitive in this but only up to a point.

Verdict: Dublin

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Down, Clones, 3pm

The season has been something of a long-distance contest for Donegal and this weekend is their third championship match in four weeks. They have been ultra-efficient without lighting too many bonfires, but they held off Monaghan last week in a tight finish.

Down will be very relieved to have come this far. Fermanagh looked to have cooked their goose in the quarter-final before Daniel Guinness led the revival with his two-pointer to stem the flow of the match. What won it, however, was the pair of goals at the end when Guinness and Ryan McAvoy got through tired and slack defending.

If that’s the only route to victory here, Down won’t be winning.

Verdict: Donegal