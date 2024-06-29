Armagh vs Roscommon: All-Ireland football quarter-final live

‼️TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT‼️



Have a look at the team travelling to Croker to take on the Rossies in this Saturday!

Have you got your ticket yet? Are you ready to #BRINGTHEORANGE?



🆚 Ros Comáin

🗓️ Sat 29 June

⏰ 4pm

🏟️ Páirc an Chrócaigh



🎟️ Get your ticket via https://t.co/HxJn2W8DnL… pic.twitter.com/xrIRL9HSom — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) June 27, 2024

On the face of it, this should be Armagh’s to lose. But Roscommon may confound the conventional wisdom about going into action a week after a big match, such was the bounce they must have taken from beating Tyrone in Omagh. — Seán Moran - GAA correspondent

Seán Moran previews all the weekend GAA action here, including this clash. He reckons it’s Armagh’s to lose (shock), but the bounce of beating Tyrone last week has to be a factor somehow.

[ All-Ireland quarter-finals: throw-in times, TV details and team news ]

Armagh's Conor Turbitt. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

For anyone wondering about the weather at Jones’ Road...

Roscommon fan Joe Dooley from Tulsk ahead of the game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

How did both teams get to this stage?

Ulster runners-up after losing to Donegal in the final, Armagh saw off Westmeath and Derry - famously exposing their roving ‘keeper strategy once again - before a draw with Galway last time out gave them their place in the quarters. It’s also worth remembering that Armagh have lost their last two All-Ireland quarter-finals, both memorably on penalties.

Roscommon, for their part, were knocked out of this year’s Connacht championship at the semi-final stage by Mayo. In the All-Ireland round robin, they were blitzed by Dublin before losing to Mayo again. Victory against Cavan kept their quarter-final hopes alive before a shock victory over Tyrone sent them into this weekend on a high.

They may well need the shot in the arm of some extra confidence. Roscommon haven’t won at Croke Park since 1980, and plenty won’t fancy them to snap that streak today.

Roscommon manager Davy Burke with Ultan Harney. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Hello all and welcome to live coverage of the first of two All-Ireland football quarter-finals set to take place today.

It’s Armagh, it’s Roscommon, it’s Croke Park. Nathan Johns here to tell you all what’s what from HQ. Throw-in is at 4pm and we’ll be building up to all the action until then.